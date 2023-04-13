Latvia
Realting.com
Latvia
Vidzeme
Riga
Real estate for investment
Investment Properties for Sale in Riga, Latvia
15 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Investment
Riga, Latvia
134 m²
€ 214,400
Latvia.Riga Package of apartments with guaranteed income Offer for investors with the possib…
Investment
Riga, Latvia
1 200 m²
€ 1,800,000
Good infrastructure, city center, central station is the availability of nearby public tran…
Investment
Riga, Latvia
5 650 m²
€ 2,000,000
We offer a land plot -1936 m2 for the construction of a project in the prestigious embassy d…
Investment
Riga, Latvia
35 000 m²
€ 2,638,220
We offer the purchase of a large industrial plant near the center of Riga (Rumbula district)…
Investment
Riga, Latvia
€ 650,000
The unique building was built in the 19th. Built in the 19th century Construction period: 1…
Investment 156 rooms
Riga, Latvia
156 Number of rooms
6 000 m²
6/6 Floor
€ 2,500,000
For sale an ideally located investment property not far from the city center. Sports cente…
Investment
Riga, Latvia
1 200 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 1,200,000
The property consists of a plot of 961 m2 and a 4 -a-storey residential building with a tota…
Investment 30 rooms
Riga, Latvia
30 Number of rooms
5 600 m²
9/9 Floor
€ 3,900,000
Very well developed infrastructure - shopping centers, sports clubs, health center, shoppin…
Investment
Riga, Latvia
Number of floors 3
€ 600,000
The country is located in a quiet part of Riga, Darzciems. Schools, kindergartens, clinics …
Investment
Riga, Latvia
€ 1,500,000
Vezaki, this is one of Riga's most beloved sea resorts. It is an ancient fishing village at …
Investment
Riga, Latvia
255 m²
4/6 Floor
€ 814,400
Investment
Riga, Latvia
2 000 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 2,000,000
We offer the new office building near the old town, the International Library and Library Ce…
Investment
Riga, Latvia
€ 645,610
The magnificent Jurmala beaches of white sand in the framing of gold dunes and long pine tr…
Investment
Riga, Latvia
1 900 m²
€ 800,000
Since the sale is offered the investment complex, consisting of two parcels of land. The com…
Investment
Riga, Latvia
€ 2,635,000
Exclusive offer in the Latvian real estate market - investment offer 3 km from the center of…
