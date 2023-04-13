Show property on map Show properties list
Investmentin Riga, Latvia
Investment
Riga, Latvia
134 m²
€ 214,400
Latvia.Riga Package of apartments with guaranteed income Offer for investors with the possib…
Investmentin Riga, Latvia
Investment
Riga, Latvia
1 200 m²
€ 1,800,000
Good infrastructure, city center, central station is the availability of nearby public tran…
Investmentin Riga, Latvia
Investment
Riga, Latvia
5 650 m²
€ 2,000,000
We offer a land plot -1936 m2 for the construction of a project in the prestigious embassy d…
Investmentin Riga, Latvia
Investment
Riga, Latvia
35 000 m²
€ 2,638,220
We offer the purchase of a large industrial plant near the center of Riga (Rumbula district)…
Investmentin Riga, Latvia
Investment
Riga, Latvia
€ 650,000
The unique building was built in the 19th. Built in the 19th century Construction period: 1…
Investment 156 roomsin Riga, Latvia
Investment 156 rooms
Riga, Latvia
156 Number of rooms 6 000 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 2,500,000
For sale an ideally located investment property not far from the city center. Sports cente…
Investmentin Riga, Latvia
Investment
Riga, Latvia
1 200 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 1,200,000
The property consists of a plot of 961 m2 and a 4 -a-storey residential building with a tota…
Investment 30 roomsin Riga, Latvia
Investment 30 rooms
Riga, Latvia
30 Number of rooms 5 600 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 3,900,000
Very well developed infrastructure - shopping centers, sports clubs, health center, shoppin…
Investmentin Riga, Latvia
Investment
Riga, Latvia
Number of floors 3
€ 600,000
The country is located in a quiet part of Riga, Darzciems. Schools, kindergartens, clinics …
Investmentin Riga, Latvia
Investment
Riga, Latvia
€ 1,500,000
Vezaki, this is one of Riga's most beloved sea resorts. It is an ancient fishing village at …
Investmentin Riga, Latvia
Investment
Riga, Latvia
255 m² 4/6 Floor
€ 814,400
Investmentin Riga, Latvia
Investment
Riga, Latvia
2 000 m² Number of floors 4
€ 2,000,000
We offer the new office building near the old town, the International Library and Library Ce…
Investmentin Riga, Latvia
Investment
Riga, Latvia
€ 645,610
The magnificent Jurmala beaches of white sand in the framing of gold dunes and long pine tr…
Investmentin Riga, Latvia
Investment
Riga, Latvia
1 900 m²
€ 800,000
Since the sale is offered the investment complex, consisting of two parcels of land. The com…
Investmentin Riga, Latvia
Investment
Riga, Latvia
€ 2,635,000
Exclusive offer in the Latvian real estate market - investment offer 3 km from the center of…

