Investment Properties for Sale in Jurmala, Latvia

9 properties total found
Investmentin Jurmala, Latvia
Investment
Jurmala, Latvia
466 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 525,000
Part of the historic stone building with a beautiful facade of 1914 is for sale, which is a…
Investment 10 roomsin Jurmala, Latvia
Investment 10 rooms
Jurmala, Latvia
10 Number of rooms 650 m²
€ 950,000
We offer to buy a building with its own spacious area, which is located in Jurmala, Majori d…
Investment 2 roomsin Jurmala, Latvia
Investment 2 rooms
Jurmala, Latvia
2 Number of rooms 1/3 Floor
€ 900,000
The plot area of the earth is 1537 sq.m. Earth's plot area is 1537 sq.m
Investmentin Jurmala, Latvia
Investment
Jurmala, Latvia
€ 300,000
The project is in a calm area of housings deprived of low apartments, surrounds. There is ma…
Investmentin Jurmala, Latvia
Investment
Jurmala, Latvia
2 815 m² Number of floors 3
€ 3,100,000
We offer for sale an attractive investment project in the center of Jurmala - on Dzintaru Av…
Investmentin Jurmala, Latvia
Investment
Jurmala, Latvia
5 275 m² Number of floors 3
€ 4,100,000
An exclusive residential project La Llave located just 50 m from the sea and is located in …
Investmentin Jurmala, Latvia
Investment
Jurmala, Latvia
2 992 m² Number of floors 3
€ 790,000
We offer for sale an object of investment in Jurmala in the Jaundubulti area. The project is…
Investmentin Jurmala, Latvia
Investment
Jurmala, Latvia
12 114 m²
€ 2,000,000
An investment object with a total land area of 12114 m2 is being sold. On the land area ther…
Investmentin Jurmala, Latvia
Investment
Jurmala, Latvia
8 000 m²
€ 1,200,000
An investment property with a total area of 8000 m2 is sold. There is 1 building on the prop…

