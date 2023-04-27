Show property on map Show properties list
Offices for Sale in Georgia

Office in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office
Tbilisi, Georgia
930 m² 1 Floor
€ 2,883,000
Commercial real estate for sale in a prestigious area of the city. Tbilisi - Wake. The roo…
Office in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office
Tbilisi, Georgia
645 m² 1/11 Floor
€ 1,300,000
A working gym for sale in a prestigious area of the city. Tbilisi – Vake, next to the sports…
Office 2 rooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 2 rooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 170 m² 1 Floor
€ 646,000
Commercial real estate for sale on the main avenue of the city. Tbilisi – Rustaveli. The pl…
Office 4 rooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 4 rooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 130 m² 1 Floor
€ 364,000
Commercial real estate for sale in the center of Tbilisi, next to the Philharmonic. The pla…
Office in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office
Tbilisi, Georgia
120 m² 1 Floor
€ 350,000
Office 7 rooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 7 rooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
7 Number of rooms 330 m² 1/18 Floor
€ 700,000
Office in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office
Tbilisi, Georgia
300 m² Number of floors 2
€ 452,682
Urgently! A ready-made office with an area of 300 m2 on Ilya Chavchavadze Avenue is for sale…
Office in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office
Tbilisi, Georgia
200 m² Number of floors 2
€ 226,341
Urgently! A ready-made office with an area of 200 m2 on Ilya Chavchavadze Avenue is for sale…
Office in Agaraki, Georgia
Office
Agaraki, Georgia
353 m² Number of floors 4
€ 480,000
Frontier shopping mall in 353 sq.m. on the 1st and -1st floors of the shopping center. Suita…
Office in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office
Tbilisi, Georgia
243 m² 1/12 Floor
€ 635,000
The property is located 5 km. from the center on the ground floor of a new building. The are…
Office in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office
Tbilisi, Georgia
53 m² 1 Floor
€ 380,000
Cafe for sale in the tourist active zone of the city. Tbilisi. The building is an object of …
Office 16 rooms in Agaraki, Georgia
Office 16 rooms
Agaraki, Georgia
16 Number of rooms 620 m² Number of floors 7
€ 820,000
Commercial real estate for sale in the center of Tbilisi. Total area & ndash; 620 sq.m. Pa…
Office 5 rooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 5 rooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m² Number of floors 1
€ 126,751
110 sq.m. office/commercial space for sale in Sololaki, on G. Tabidze str, on I floor, 5 roo…
Office 5 rooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 5 rooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 200 m² Number of floors 1
€ 235,394
200 sq.m. office space for sale in Mtatsminda-Sololaki, on Zubalashvili str, I floor, 5 room…
Office 10 rooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 10 rooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
10 Number of rooms 5 bath 1 450 m² Number of floors 4
€ 1,086,436
Separate building (business center) for sale in Saburtalo, on Nutsubidze street, total usabl…
Office 6 rooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 6 rooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 190 m² 12/2 Floor
€ 362,145
190 sq.m. office space for sale in Vake, on Abashidze str, in new building, on the second fl…
Office 4 rooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 4 rooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 135 m² Number of floors 1
€ 131,278
135 sq.m. office space for sale in Didube, on Tsereteli ave, I floor, corner 2 apartments (6…
Office 4 rooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 4 rooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m² Number of floors 1
€ 67,902
90 sq.m. (+35 sq.m. basement) office space for sale in Chugureti, on Borjomi str, I floor, 4…
Office 4 rooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 4 rooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 133 m² Number of floors 2
€ 905
133 sq.m. office space for rent in Vake, on Abashidze str, in new building, on the second fl…
Office 4 rooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 4 rooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m² Number of floors 1
€ 543
85 sq.m. office space for rent on Vera, Petriashvili str, I floor, 4 rooms, renovatd, with c…
Office 9 rooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 9 rooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
9 Number of rooms 5 bath 580 m² Number of floors 1
€ 5,432
580 sq.m. office space, 3-storied private house for rent in Mtatsminda-Sololaki, on Kakabadz…
Office 5 rooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 5 rooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 300 m² Number of floors 1
€ 905
300 sq.m. office space for rent in Vake, on Chavchavadze ave, 3-storied private house, 5 roo…
Office 5 rooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 5 rooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m² Number of floors 2
€ 905
200 sq.m. office space for rent on the right bank of Mtkvari, st. Z. Gamsakhurdia, in a new …
Office 10 rooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 10 rooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
10 Number of rooms 1 bath 260 m² Number of floors 1
€ 1,992
260 sq.m. office/commercial space for rent on Vera, Kostava str, I floor, 10 rooms, new reno…
Office 3 rooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 3 rooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m² Number of floors 2
€ 99,590
76 sq.m. office space for sale in Vake, on Chavchavadze ave, near park Vake, on the second f…
Office 4 rooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 4 rooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 126 m² Number of floors 1
€ 634
126 sq.m. office space for rent in Saburtalo, on Pekin ave, on I floor, 4 rooms, new renovat…
Office 3 rooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 3 rooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² Number of floors 14
€ 272
60 sq.m. office/commercial space for rent in Vake, on Kipshidze str, on I floor, 3 rooms, re…
Office 5 rooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 5 rooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 150 m² Number of floors 2
€ 905
150 sq.m. office space for rent on Vera, Barnov str, on the second floor, 5 rooms, new renov…
Office 4 rooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 4 rooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m² Number of floors 1
€ 724
100 sq.m. office space for rent on Vera, Kostava str, I floor, 4 rooms, new renovated, with …
Office 3 rooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 3 rooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m² Number of floors 3
€ 634
90 sq.m. office space for rent in Vake, on Chavchavadze ave, on the third floor, 3 rooms, ne…

