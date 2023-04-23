Show property on map Show properties list
Investment Properties for Sale in Burgas, Bulgaria

7 properties total found
Investment in Rusokastro, Bulgaria
Investment
Rusokastro, Bulgaria
€ 62,500
Investment in Tsarevo, Bulgaria
Investment
Tsarevo, Bulgaria
€ 51,900
Investment in Ravda, Bulgaria
Investment
Ravda, Bulgaria
33 m² 6 Floor
€ 39,305
The new apartment complex premium Marea Garden 2 is located 5 minutes walk from the Central …
Investment in Obzor, Bulgaria
Investment
Obzor, Bulgaria
€ 1,250,000
Investment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Investment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
2 627 m²
€ 1,250,000
We Have an Exclusive Offer - Absolutely New Hotel 39 rooms Location : Located in the me…
Investment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Investment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
30 m²
€ 13,000
bicycle rental and bike shop in the resort complex Sunny Beach, with excellent indicators of…
Investment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Investment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 200 m²
€ 1,500,000
Location The hotel is located in the picturesque sea town of Saint Vlas, at the foot of …
