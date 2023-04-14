Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vitsebsk Region
  4. Orsha District
  5. Orsha
  6. Manufactures

Manufacture Buildings in Orsha, Belarus

Manufacture To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Manufacture 6 roomsin Orsha, Belarus
Manufacture 6 rooms
Orsha, Belarus
6 Number of rooms 498 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 322,115
Manufacturein Orsha, Belarus
Manufacture
Orsha, Belarus
343 m² Number of floors 2
€ 78,719
For sale production base with extensions & nbsp; 343m2 on a separate fenced land area of 10 …

Properties features in Orsha, Belarus

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir