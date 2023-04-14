Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Orsha, Belarus

19 properties total found
Manufacture 6 roomsin Orsha, Belarus
Manufacture 6 rooms
Orsha, Belarus
6 Number of rooms 498 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 322,115
Commercial real estatein Orsha, Belarus
Commercial real estate
Orsha, Belarus
10 bath 1 000 m² Number of floors 2
€ 633,373
We bring to your attention the large-scale Cultural Entertainment Center "KORONA". Krts "COR…
Officein Orsha, Belarus
Office
Orsha, Belarus
1 181 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 71,679
Shopin Orsha, Belarus
Shop
Orsha, Belarus
53 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 18
Commercial 2 roomsin Orsha, Belarus
Commercial 2 rooms
Orsha, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 56 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 58,813
Shopin Orsha, Belarus
Shop
Orsha, Belarus
78 m² 1 Floor
€ 22,620
Commercialin Orsha, Belarus
Commercial
Orsha, Belarus
290 m² Number of floors 3
€ 91,902
Base for sale at. Orsha, st. Marata. & Nbsp; The building is three-story in 1966, brick wall…
Commercial 3 roomsin Orsha, Belarus
Commercial 3 rooms
Orsha, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 138 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 90,482
Commercialin Orsha, Belarus
Commercial
Orsha, Belarus
9 114 m² Number of floors 4
€ 452,409
Commercial 4 roomsin Orsha, Belarus
Commercial 4 rooms
Orsha, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 305 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 226,205
Commercialin Orsha, Belarus
Commercial
Orsha, Belarus
44 m²
€ 4,524
Commercial 3 roomsin Orsha, Belarus
Commercial 3 rooms
Orsha, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 42 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 23,525
Manufacturein Orsha, Belarus
Manufacture
Orsha, Belarus
343 m² Number of floors 2
€ 78,719
For sale production base with extensions & nbsp; 343m2 on a separate fenced land area of 10 …
Commercialin Orsha, Belarus
Commercial
Orsha, Belarus
91 m²
€ 72,385
Shopin Orsha, Belarus
Shop
Orsha, Belarus
300 m²
€ 48,384
Sale pomeshcheniyaploshchad from 300 to 570 м² brick, condition of the house: without f…
Commercialin Orsha, Belarus
Commercial
Orsha, Belarus
24 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 3,981
Garage st. Belinsky Square from 24 to 25.2 m & sup2 ;, floor 1/1, ceiling height 3.5 m, bric…
Commercialin Orsha, Belarus
Commercial
Orsha, Belarus
9 m²
€ 54,289
For sale Open site, Orsha, st. Lenin, house 223-VPloslov 8.5 m & sup2;, plot 74.4 acres, bri…
Commercialin Orsha, Belarus
Commercial
Orsha, Belarus
26 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 33,478
For sale Room, Orsha, st. Ostrovsky from 1 room, area 26.4 m & sup2;, floor 2/ 5, ceiling he…
Commercialin Orsha, Belarus
Commercial
Orsha, Belarus
250 m²
€ 67,861
Building in the children's park of Karla MarksSquare 250 m & sup2;, brick, condition of the …

