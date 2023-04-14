Show property on map Show properties list
Warehouses for sale in Maladzyechna District, Belarus

3 properties total found
Warehouse 3 roomsin Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Warehouse 3 rooms
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 773 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 63,337
Resurgeon warehouses for sale. Red, Molodechno direction, 42 km from MKAD, near the train st…
Warehouse 4 roomsin Aliachnovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Warehouse 4 rooms
Aliachnovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 893 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 85,958
For sale storage space near the village of Popovshchina. Molodechno district, 42 km from MKA…
Warehouse 2 roomsin Maladzyechna, Belarus
Warehouse 2 rooms
Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 405 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 27,145
For sale in. Molodechno, st. Sharangovich, house 55-E, district Forest 2 rooms, area 404.6 m…

