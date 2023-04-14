Show property on map Show properties list
Manufacture Buildings in Maladzyechna District, Belarus

Ciurliouski sielski Saviet
1
cyscinski sielski Saviet
1
Krasnienski sielski Saviet
1
3 properties total found
Manufacturein Ciurli, Belarus
Manufacture
Ciurli, Belarus
202 m² Number of floors 1
€ 29,407
Production building in the suburb of Molodechno. Address: Turlensky s / s. ➜ 回Good location…
Manufacturein cysc, Belarus
Manufacture
cysc, Belarus
1 268 m² Number of floors 1
€ 90,482
Building complex ( production ) p. Clean, st. Forest, 10 Total area: 1,268.3 m2 1040.5 m2 - …
Manufacturein Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Manufacture
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
322 m²
€ 16,287
For sale building & nbsp; Business & nbsp; with the possibility of re-profiling by reconstru…

