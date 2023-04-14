Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Lida District
  5. Offices

Offices for Sale in Lida District, Belarus

Officein Lida, Belarus
Office
Lida, Belarus
43 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 34,383
Great spacious room for your business for sale. This room is suitable for both a cozy office…
Officein Lida, Belarus
Office
Lida, Belarus
1 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 90,482
For sale is a plot of land of 55 acres with a canned foundation for the construction of a ca…

