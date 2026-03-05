Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cambodia
  3. Khan Dangkao
  4. Long-term rental

Monthly rent of commercial properties in Khan Dangkao, Cambodia

3 properties total found
Commercial property in Sangkat Prey Sa, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Prey Sa, Cambodia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Floor 4
This four-storey shophouse is well positioned along Prey Sor Street , a growing corridor in …
$300
per month
Commercial property in Sangkat Cheung Aek, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Cheung Aek, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Floor 3
This spacious 3.5-storey shophouse is located inside Mean Chey Residence , a growing mixed r…
$2,000
per month
Commercial property in Sangkat Spean Thmor, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Spean Thmor, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 3
This 3-storey shophouse offers a spacious layout of 4.2m x 15.5m, featuring 3 bedrooms and 4…
$800
per month
