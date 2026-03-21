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Monthly rent of commercial properties in Phnom Penh, Cambodia

Khan Boeng Keng Kang
17
Khan Sen Sok
11
Khan Chamkar Mon
9
Khan Daun Penh
8
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79 properties total found
Commercial property in Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Floor 13
This well-located building for rent is situated in the prime OCIC area, offering excellent a…
$10,000
per month
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Commercial property in Sangkat Tomnop Teuk, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Tomnop Teuk, Cambodia
Floor 2
Are you looking to establish your brand in one of Phnom Penh’s most vibrant and high-traffic…
$3,000
per month
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Commercial property 388 m² in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Commercial property 388 m²
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 388 m²
Floor 1
Located in the heart of Phsar Daeum Thkov, this spacious warehouse is available for rent, of…
$810
per month
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Commercial property in Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Rooms 72
Bedrooms 72
Bathrooms count 72
Floor 9
Expansive Commercial Building for Rent on Street 271 Here is a simple and attractive propert…
$15,000
per month
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Commercial property 111 m² in Sangkat Boeng Tumpun 1, Cambodia
Commercial property 111 m²
Sangkat Boeng Tumpun 1, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
Floor 1
Spacious Shophouse for Rent on High-Traffic Street 271 Here is a short and attractive proper…
$1,600
per month
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Commercial property in Sangkat Teuk L'ak Ti Pir, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Teuk L'ak Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 13
Floor 3
A well-positioned building is now available for rent along a busy business road in the heart…
$3,000
per month
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Commercial property in Sangkat Prek Pnov, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Prek Pnov, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Floor 3
Secure a strategic commercial shophouse for rent in Praek Pnov, Samraong, Phnom Penh. This 3…
$700
per month
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Commercial property in Sangkat Boeung Salang, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Boeung Salang, Cambodia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Floor 3
Prime Corner Shophouse for Rent in Sangkat Boeung Salang – Ideal for Restaurant, Café, or Re…
$1,700
per month
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Commercial property 972 m² in Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Commercial property 972 m²
Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 12
Area 972 m²
Floor 3
These two adjacent shophouses are located inside the well-established Borey Orkide community…
$1,500
per month
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Commercial property in Sangkat Kouk Roka, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Kouk Roka, Cambodia
Floor 1
This warehouse for rent is situated along a sub-main road, offering easy access for transpor…
$2,300
per month
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Commercial property in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
Floor 1
Strategically located in the heart of Chamkarmon, this modern commercial building offers ver…
$15
per month
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Commercial property in Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Floor 3
This 3-storey building is perfectly positioned along National Road 6 in Khan Chroy Chongvar,…
$1,100
per month
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Commercial property in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
Bathrooms count 5
Flagship Shophouse in Prime BKK3 Location Mega-Space in BKK3! Rare 350 sqm Shophouse with Ma…
$5,500
per month
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Commercial property in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 32
Bedrooms 32
Floor 12
Unlock immense potential with this 32-room commercial building for rent in Chamkar Mon, Phno…
$16,000
per month
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Commercial property in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
Prime Shophouse for Rent on Street 163! This fantastic shophouse for rent is perfectly situa…
$800
per month
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Commercial property 170 m² in Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
Commercial property 170 m²
Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
Area 170 m²
Floor 2
Located on the 2nd floor of Exchange Square , this retail space offers a modern, high-visibi…
$10
per month
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Commercial property 226 m² in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Commercial property 226 m²
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Area 226 m²
Floor 1
A prime office opportunity is now available in the prestigious Boeung Keng Kang 1 (BKK1) dis…
$17
per month
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Commercial property in Sangkat Phsar Thmey Ti Pir, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Phsar Thmey Ti Pir, Cambodia
Floor 2
This shophouse for rent is strategically located in Ou Russey along Monivong Boulevard, one …
$9,000
per month
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Commercial property in Sangkat Cheung Aek, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Cheung Aek, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Floor 3
This spacious 3.5-storey shophouse is located inside Mean Chey Residence , a growing mixed r…
$2,000
per month
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Commercial property in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 15
Bathrooms count 16
Floor 6
This large six floor building is available for long term lease with a rental fee of 10,000 d…
$10,000
per month
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Commercial property in Sangkat Chbar Ampov Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Chbar Ampov Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 1
This shophouse for rent is located along National Road 1, in a fast-developing and busy area…
$1,000
per month
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Commercial property 180 m² in Sangkat Boeung Salang, Cambodia
Commercial property 180 m²
Sangkat Boeung Salang, Cambodia
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 1
This spacious shophouse for rent is perfectly located along a busy road in Sangkat Boeung Sa…
$1,600
per month
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Commercial property in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 2
High-Exposure Corner Shophouse in BKK3 Premium BKK3 Shophouse! Wide 12m Frontage & 264 sqm f…
$6,000
per month
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Commercial property in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Floor 2
Huge Commercial Space for Rent in BKK2 Unbeatable Value! Massive 300 sqm Shop with 15m Front…
$2,500
per month
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Commercial property 303 m² in Sangkat Orussey Ti Pir, Cambodia
Commercial property 303 m²
Sangkat Orussey Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 303 m²
Floor 3
This refined 3-storey property sits on a 4.75m x 26m plot with a well-designed 4.75m x 22m b…
$2,500
per month
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Commercial property 103 m² in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Commercial property 103 m²
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Area 103 m²
The advertisement details a commercial building with comprehensive safety features, ample pa…
$19
per month
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Commercial property 450 m² in Ta Ngov Kandal, Cambodia
Commercial property 450 m²
Ta Ngov Kandal, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 450 m²
Floor 1
Spacious and high-quality warehouse available for rent in a convenient residential area of K…
$1,200
per month
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Commercial property in Sangkat Boeng Tumpun 1, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Boeng Tumpun 1, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Looking for a spacious warehouse? This 15m x 25m warehouse in Sangkat Boeung Tumpun 2 is per…
$1,200
per month
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Commercial property in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 1
Deep and Spacious Shophouse in BKK3 Exceptional Value in BKK3! Massive 33m Depth, 264 sqm Sh…
$1,800
per month
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Commercial property in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Floor 2
Secure your business future with this prime commercial shophouse for rent in Saensokh, Phnom…
$800
per month
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