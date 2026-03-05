Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of commercial properties in Khan Chamkar Mon, Cambodia

Commercial property 388 m² in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Commercial property 388 m²
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 388 m²
Floor 1
Located in the heart of Phsar Daeum Thkov, this spacious warehouse is available for rent, of…
$810
per month
Commercial property 36 m² in Sangkat Boeng Trabaek, Cambodia
Commercial property 36 m²
Sangkat Boeng Trabaek, Cambodia
Area 36 m²
Located in the heart of Tonle Bassac, Diamond Island, this commercial space offers a prime p…
$12
per month
Commercial property in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
🏪 Large 513 sqm Mart Space for Rent on High-Traffic Street 488! 🏪 An ideal business opportun…
$4,200
per month
Commercial property in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Bathrooms count 30
Floor 6
Discover this 6-story commercial building designed for office use, offering a Gross Floor Ar…
$23,000
per month
Commercial property 450 m² in Sangkat Tuol Tumpung Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Commercial property 450 m²
Sangkat Tuol Tumpung Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
This spacious warehouse sits on a land and building size of 18m x 25m, making it a great opt…
$3,900
per month
Commercial property in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 2
Prime Shophouse for Rent on High-Traffic Street 464! Secure this excellent opportunity to re…
$650
per month
Commercial property in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
Prime Shophouse for Rent on Street 163! This fantastic shophouse for rent is perfectly situa…
$800
per month
Commercial property in Sangkat Tuol Tumpung Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Tuol Tumpung Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 38
Bedrooms 38
Floor 12
$18,000
per month
Commercial property in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 32
Bedrooms 32
Floor 12
Unlock immense potential with this 32-room commercial building for rent in Chamkar Mon, Phno…
$16,000
per month
