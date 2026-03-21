Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cambodia
  3. Khan Prampi Makara
  4. Long-term rental

Monthly rent of commercial properties in Khan Prampi Makara, Cambodia

Commercial property Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Commercial property 303 m² in Sangkat Orussey Ti Pir, Cambodia
Commercial property 303 m²
Sangkat Orussey Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 303 m²
Floor 3
This refined 3-storey property sits on a 4.75m x 26m plot with a well-designed 4.75m x 22m b…
$2,500
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 153 m² in Sangkat Boeng Prolit, Cambodia
Commercial property 153 m²
Sangkat Boeng Prolit, Cambodia
Area 153 m²
📣📣 អាគារសម្រាប់ជួល l Building For Rent 📍 ទីតាំង l Location: ខណ្ឌ៧មករា l Khan 7 Makara, Phnom…
$9,000
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 100 m² in Sangkat Orussey Ti Pir, Cambodia
Commercial property 100 m²
Sangkat Orussey Ti Pir, Cambodia
Area 100 m²
Floor 2
Designed and built to international standards by one of Cambodia's leading developers, Chip …
$13
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go