Monthly rent of commercial properties in Khan Toul Kork, Cambodia

Commercial property in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Pir, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 12
Floor 5
Discover an exceptional investment opportunity with this hotel available for head lease in t…
$15,000
per month
Commercial property in Sangkat Teuk L'ak Ti Pir, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Teuk L'ak Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 13
Floor 3
A well-positioned building is now available for rent along a busy business road in the heart…
$3,000
per month
Commercial property in Sangkat Teuk L'ak Ti Pir, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Teuk L'ak Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 9
Floor 3
Two adjoining 3-story link-houses are now available for rent in a highly sought-after commer…
$3,000
per month
Commercial property 180 m² in Sangkat Boeung Salang, Cambodia
Commercial property 180 m²
Sangkat Boeung Salang, Cambodia
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 1
This spacious shophouse for rent is perfectly located along a busy road in Sangkat Boeung Sa…
$1,600
per month
Commercial property 103 m² in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Commercial property 103 m²
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Area 103 m²
The advertisement details a commercial building with comprehensive safety features, ample pa…
$21
per month
Commercial property in Sangkat Boeung Salang, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Boeung Salang, Cambodia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Floor 3
Prime Corner Shophouse for Rent in Sangkat Boeung Salang – Ideal for Restaurant, Café, or Re…
$1,700
per month
Commercial property 99 m² in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Pir, Cambodia
Commercial property 99 m²
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Pir, Cambodia
Area 99 m²
Floor 8
Four modern office units (98.5–245.8 sqm) are now available on the 8th floor at a rate of US…
$15
per month
Commercial property 103 m² in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Commercial property 103 m²
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Area 103 m²
The advertisement details a commercial building with comprehensive safety features, ample pa…
$19
per month
