Commercial property in Sangkat Boeng Reang, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Boeng Reang, Cambodia
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2
Expansive Retail Space in Central Doun Penh Prime Doun Penh Shop for Rent! Huge 16m Frontage…
$2,300
per month
Commercial property in Sangkat Boeng Reang, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Boeng Reang, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 2
This 15m × 16m corner-lot shophouse is a true blue-chip commercial asset located in one of P…
$4,500
per month
Commercial property 490 m² in Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
Commercial property 490 m²
Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
Area 490 m²
Floor 3
This spacious 490sqm corner retail unit on the 3rd floor of Exchange Square offers excellent…
$15
per month
Commercial property 16 m² in Sangkat Phsar Thmey Ti Pir, Cambodia
Commercial property 16 m²
Sangkat Phsar Thmey Ti Pir, Cambodia
Area 16 m²
Floor 11
Transform your business environment with a modern and well-located office space offered at a…
$416
per month
Commercial property in Sangkat Phsar Thmey Ti Pir, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Phsar Thmey Ti Pir, Cambodia
Floor 2
This shophouse for rent is strategically located in Ou Russey along Monivong Boulevard, one …
$9,000
per month
Commercial property in Sangkat Wat Phnom, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Wat Phnom, Cambodia
Floor 3
This is a prime opportunity to secure a magnificent three-story commercial property boasting…
$2,000
per month
Commercial property 91 m² in Sangkat Wat Phnom, Cambodia
Commercial property 91 m²
Sangkat Wat Phnom, Cambodia
Area 91 m²
Located in the heart of Daun Penh, this Premium Grade A Office Space offers modern facilitie…
$28
per month
Commercial property 170 m² in Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
Commercial property 170 m²
Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
Area 170 m²
Floor 2
Located on the 2nd floor of Exchange Square , this retail space offers a modern, high-visibi…
$10
per month
