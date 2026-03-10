Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of commercial properties in Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia

4 properties total found
Commercial property in Sangkat Chbar Ampov Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Chbar Ampov Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Floor 2
Shophouse for rent along National Road 1 in a crowded, high-traffic area. The unit is spacio…
$2,500
per month
Commercial property in Sangkat Chbar Ampov Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Chbar Ampov Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Floor 5
This 5-storey building sits on the main road of National Road 1 in Khan Chbar Ampov, one of …
$2,200
per month
Commercial property in Sangkat Chbar Ampov Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Chbar Ampov Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 1
This shophouse for rent is located along National Road 1, in a fast-developing and busy area…
$1,000
per month
Commercial property 450 m² in Ta Ngov Kandal, Cambodia
Commercial property 450 m²
Ta Ngov Kandal, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 450 m²
Floor 1
Spacious and high-quality warehouse available for rent in a convenient residential area of K…
$1,200
per month
