Monthly rent of commercial properties in Khan Chroy Changvar, Cambodia

Commercial property in Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Floor 13
This well-located building for rent is situated in the prime OCIC area, offering excellent a…
$10,000
per month
Commercial property in Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Floor 13
This well-located building for rent is situated in the prime OCIC area, offering excellent a…
$10
per month
Commercial property in Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Floor 3
This 3-storey building is perfectly positioned along National Road 6 in Khan Chroy Chongvar,…
$1,100
per month
