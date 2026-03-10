Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of commercial properties in Siem Reap, Cambodia

Commercial property 23 m² in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Commercial property 23 m²
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Area 23 m²
Office space for rent in Svay Dankum area, fully furnished and ready for use. The rental pri…
$780
per month
Commercial property in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Commercial property
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4
Imagine leasing a versatile shophouse in the heart of Siem Reap, Cambodia, offering an excit…
$950
per month
Commercial property in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Commercial property
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
This commercial building in the heart of Siem Reap City is available for rent at $1500 per m…
$1,500
per month
Commercial property in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Commercial property
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 2
This L-shape apartment building is available for rent, offering a total of 4 units. The prop…
$2,200
per month
Commercial property in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Commercial property
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 25
Bedrooms 25
Bathrooms count 30
Floor 5
Imagine stepping into a world of refined luxury and unparalleled comfort in Siem Reap, where…
$7,000
per month
Commercial property in Krous, Cambodia
Commercial property
Krous, Cambodia
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 11
Floor 3
This beautiful 10-bedroom boutique hotel is now available for sale and is currently operatin…
$2,800
per month
Commercial property in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Commercial property
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Floor 3
Capture high-traffic attention in Siem Reap's vibrant Riverside district with this commandin…
$8,000
per month
Commercial property in Krous, Cambodia
Commercial property
Krous, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Unlock the potential of your business with this strategically located shophouse in Borey Ang…
$125,000
per month
Commercial property in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Commercial property
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Bathrooms count 1
The perfect environment for your business with our premium 80sqm office space located in the…
$700
per month
Commercial property 70 m² in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Commercial property 70 m²
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1
With a 70sqm office space tailored to your needs, offering an ideal balance of functionality…
$700
per month
Commercial property in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Commercial property
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 13
Bedrooms 13
Bathrooms count 15
This 13-bedroom hotel for rent in the Svay Dangkum area of Siem Reap City is a fantastic inv…
$2,500
per month
Commercial property in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Commercial property
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
This charming wooden commercial space, located just 5 minutes from Siem Reap’s Old Market an…
$1,800
per month
Commercial property in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Commercial property
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 24
Bedrooms 24
A 24-room school building is available for rent in Sala Kamraeuk, Siem Reap – an ideal locat…
$1,800
per month
Commercial property in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Commercial property
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
This commercial property is situated along the bustling Riverside Road in Siem Reap, offerin…
$1,200
per month
Commercial property in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Commercial property
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Floor 3
Introducing a rare gem in the heart of the city – a sprawling shophouse for rent boasting an…
$700
per month
Commercial property in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Commercial property
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 36
Bedrooms 36
Bathrooms count 40
This fully furnished 36-room boutique for rent in Siem Reap, located in the vibrant district…
$7,000
per month
Commercial property in Krous, Cambodia
Commercial property
Krous, Cambodia
Floor 2
This commercial space for rent is located on a main road in Sra Ngae Commune, Siem Reap City…
$600
per month
Commercial property in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Commercial property
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 3
This shophouse located in the vibrant Svay Dangkum Commune of Siem Reap City. This spacious …
$1,600
per month
Commercial property in Krous, Cambodia
Commercial property
Krous, Cambodia
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
Explore a cozy space for rent in Siem Reap for $350 per month. This charming accommodation o…
$350
per month
Commercial property 17 m² in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Commercial property 17 m²
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Area 17 m²
Office space for rent in Svay Dankum area, fully furnished and ready for use. The rental pri…
$600
per month
Commercial property in Krous, Cambodia
Commercial property
Krous, Cambodia
For rent is a commercial space located on National Road 06 in the Svay Dankum area of Siem R…
$5,500
per month
Commercial property in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Commercial property
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 15
Bathrooms count 17
Floor 3
Explore this prime business building available for rent in the Sala Kamreauk area. This prop…
$2,000
per month
Commercial property in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Commercial property
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 20
Bedrooms 20
Bathrooms count 22
A 20-bedroom hotel with a pool is available for rent in Sala Kamreuk, Siem Reap. This well-m…
$3,200
per month
Commercial property in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Commercial property
Siem Reap, Cambodia
This commercial building in the heart of Siem Reap City is available for rent at $1500 per m…
$1,600
per month
Commercial property 93 m² in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Commercial property 93 m²
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Area 93 m²
Rose Apple Square in Siem Reap offers modern office spaces that are perfect for small and me…
$1,395
per month
Commercial property in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Commercial property
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 15
Bathrooms count 17
Floor 4
This attractive boutique hotel for rent is located in Kouk Chork Commune , very close to Kro…
$3,500
per month
Commercial property in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Commercial property
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 16
Bedrooms 16
Bathrooms count 18
16BR-Boutique is a great chance for anyone looking to start a business in Siem Reap. Located…
$2,500
per month
Commercial property in Krous, Cambodia
Commercial property
Krous, Cambodia
Rooms 24
Bedrooms 24
Bathrooms count 26
For rent in Svay Dankum, Siem Reap, is a luxurious hotel boasting 24 beautifully designed ro…
$5,000
per month
Commercial property in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Commercial property
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 3
A 5-bedroom shophouse is available for rent in Siem Reap, perfect for living and running a b…
$600
per month
Commercial property 2 000 m² in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Commercial property 2 000 m²
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 26
Bedrooms 26
Bathrooms count 28
Area 2 000 m²
Floor 3
Discover an unparalleled opportunity with this stunning hotel for sale and rent, nestled in …
$4,000
per month
