  1. Realting.com
  2. Cambodia
  3. Khan Sen Sok
  4. Long-term rental

Monthly rent of commercial properties in Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia

Commercial property 800 m² in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Commercial property 800 m²
Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Rooms 21
Bedrooms 21
Bathrooms count 8
Area 800 m²
Floor 3
Prime Office or Private School Space for Rent in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmey Discover this vers…
$7,500
per month
Commercial property in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Unlock your business potential! This fantastic commercial warehouse for rent in bustling Sae…
$2,500
per month
Commercial property in Sangkat Teuk Thla, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Teuk Thla, Cambodia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
This house-designed office sits on 799m2 land, offering a spacious and well-equipped workspa…
$2,000
per month
Commercial property in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Floor 2
Secure your business future with this prime commercial shophouse for rent in Saensokh, Phnom…
$800
per month
Commercial property in Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Commercial property
Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Unlock your business's potential with this prime 1200 m² commercial warehouse for rent in Sa…
$2,600
per month
Commercial property in Sangkat Ou Baek K'am, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Ou Baek K'am, Cambodia
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
💡 High-Visibility Showroom for Rent on Busy Street 271! Elevate your brand with this prime S…
$2,300
per month
Commercial property 972 m² in Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Commercial property 972 m²
Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 12
Area 972 m²
Floor 3
These two adjacent shophouses are located inside the well-established Borey Orkide community…
$1,500
per month
Commercial property 9 727 m² in Sangkat Teuk Thla, Cambodia
Commercial property 9 727 m²
Sangkat Teuk Thla, Cambodia
Area 9 727 m²
Floor 15
598 Tower is a newly developed, mixed-use commercial building located on the vibrant Bouleva…
$8
per month
Commercial property in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Strategic commercial warehouse for rent in bustling Saensokh, Phnom Penh Thmei. This versati…
$4,000
per month
Commercial property 100 m² in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Commercial property 100 m²
Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Area 100 m²
Located in a high-traffic commercial zone just steps away from Makro , this retail space off…
$2,000
per month
Commercial property in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Floor 3
Secure this prime commercial shophouse for rent in Saensokh, Phnom Penh Thmei. Boasting 5 ve…
$550
per month
