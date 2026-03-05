Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cambodia
  3. Khan Boeng Keng Kang
  4. Long-term rental

Monthly rent of commercial properties in Khan Boeng Keng Kang, Cambodia

Commercial property Delete
Clear all
17 properties total found
Commercial property in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
Bathrooms count 1
This ground-floor commercial space presents an exceptional opportunity for businesses seekin…
$850
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 800 m² in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
Commercial property 800 m²
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
Area 800 m²
Floor 1
This warehouse for rent is located in Khan BKK, one of Phnom Penh’s most established and hig…
$3,500
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
Bathrooms count 5
Flagship Shophouse in Prime BKK3 Location Mega-Space in BKK3! Rare 350 sqm Shophouse with Ma…
$5,500
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 15
Bathrooms count 16
Floor 6
This large six floor building is available for long term lease with a rental fee of 10,000 d…
$10,000
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property in Sangkat Tomnop Teuk, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Tomnop Teuk, Cambodia
Floor 2
Are you looking to establish your brand in one of Phnom Penh’s most vibrant and high-traffic…
$3,000
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 2
High-Exposure Corner Shophouse in BKK3 Premium BKK3 Shophouse! Wide 12m Frontage & 264 sqm f…
$6,000
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 135 m² in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Commercial property 135 m²
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Area 135 m²
Floor 2
A well-designed office space is now available on the 2nd floor (Unit 2A) of The-Link III , o…
$12
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
Floor 1
Strategically located in the heart of Chamkarmon, this modern commercial building offers ver…
$15
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 226 m² in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Commercial property 226 m²
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Area 226 m²
Floor 1
A prime office opportunity is now available in the prestigious Boeung Keng Kang 1 (BKK1) dis…
$17
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 102 m² in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
Commercial property 102 m²
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
Area 102 m²
Floor 12
A bright and functional office unit is now available on Floor 12C , offering a professional …
$12
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property in Sangkat Tuol Svay Prey Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Tuol Svay Prey Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Floor 5
Ideally positioned in the heart of Chamkarmon, this modern commercial building offers profes…
$15
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2
Spacious second-floor office space available for rent in the vibrant BKK1 district. Ideal fo…
$2,500
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Floor 2
Huge Commercial Space for Rent in BKK2 Unbeatable Value! Massive 300 sqm Shop with 15m Front…
$2,500
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property in Sangkat Tuol Svay Prey Ti Pir, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Tuol Svay Prey Ti Pir, Cambodia
Discover a rare commercial gem in the heart of Toul Svay Prey Ti 2 . This expansive 16m x 12…
$4,500
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 1
Deep and Spacious Shophouse in BKK3 Exceptional Value in BKK3! Massive 33m Depth, 264 sqm Sh…
$1,800
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Floor 42
Modern office space available in the heart of BKK1 at $20/sqm + $2/sqm management fee . Unit…
$20
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Floor 3
Positioned on Street 288 next to De Castle Royal Condominium , this shophouse sits in the he…
$3,370
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go