Monthly rent of commercial properties in Khan Mean Chey, Cambodia

6 properties total found
Commercial property in Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Rooms 72
Bedrooms 72
Bathrooms count 72
Floor 9
Expansive Commercial Building for Rent on Street 271 Here is a simple and attractive propert…
$15,000
per month
Commercial property 111 m² in Sangkat Boeng Tumpun 1, Cambodia
Commercial property 111 m²
Sangkat Boeng Tumpun 1, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
Floor 1
Spacious Shophouse for Rent on High-Traffic Street 271 Here is a short and attractive proper…
$1,600
per month
Commercial property in Sangkat Boeng Tumpun 1, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Boeng Tumpun 1, Cambodia
Rooms 49
Bedrooms 49
Bathrooms count 49
Floor 6
Exceptional Commercial Building for Rent on Street 271 Here is a simple and attractive prope…
$6,500
per month
Commercial property in Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Floor 3
Shophouse for Rent at Chip Mong 271 This modern shophouse is available for rent in the vibra…
$1,700
per month
Commercial property in Sangkat Boeng Tumpun 1, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Boeng Tumpun 1, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Looking for a spacious warehouse? This 15m x 25m warehouse in Sangkat Boeung Tumpun 2 is per…
$1,200
per month
Commercial property 100 m² in Sangkat Boeng Tumpun 1, Cambodia
Commercial property 100 m²
Sangkat Boeng Tumpun 1, Cambodia
Area 100 m²
An excellent office space is now available for lease, offering a practical and professional …
$10
per month
