Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cambodia
  3. Phnom Penh
  4. Long-term rental

Monthly rent of real estate in Phnom Penh, Cambodia

;
Khan Boeng Keng Kang
331
Khan Chamkar Mon
300
Khan Sen Sok
156
Khan Toul Kork
132
Show more
1 341 property total found
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
This beautiful duplex-style 1-bedroom serviced apartment is located in the prime BKK1 area a…
$900
per month
Leave a request
Condo 3 bedrooms in Sangkat Tuol Tumpung Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Condo 3 bedrooms
Sangkat Tuol Tumpung Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Floor 1
This spacious 210 sqm serviced apartment is located in the quiet and green neighborhood of t…
$1,200
per month
Leave a request
5 bedroom villa in Sangkat Teuk L'ak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
5 bedroom villa
Sangkat Teuk L'ak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Floor 1
A spacious house is available for rent in the downtown area, conveniently located behind the…
$2,000
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 540 m² in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
Commercial property 540 m²
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 10
Area 540 m²
Floor 2
Discover this spacious villa for rent in Boeng Keng Kang 3, located in one of Phnom Penh's m…
$3,700
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 888 m² in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
Commercial property 888 m²
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 888 m²
Elevate your business with this exceptional 3-storey commercial house for rent in Boeung Ken…
$10,000
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Enjoy comfortable living in this fully furnished 53sqm serviced apartment located in the pea…
$350
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
This spacious 2-bedroom serviced apartment is located in the prime BKK1 area of Phnom Penh, …
$900
per month
Leave a request
4 bedroom Villa in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
4 bedroom Villa
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 128 m²
Floor 1
This spacious shophouse for rent in Boeng Keng Kang 3 offers a strong opportunity for busine…
$1,500
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 224 m² in Sangkat Boeng Trabaek, Cambodia
Commercial property 224 m²
Sangkat Boeng Trabaek, Cambodia
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 12
Area 224 m²
Floor 3
Located in the prestigious Elysee Commercial Building on Diamond Island (Koh Pich), these co…
$2,688
per month
Leave a request
Land in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Land
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Area 450 m²
This 18m x 25m land for rent is located in the vibrant Toul Tumpung 2 area, just minutes fro…
$2,500
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 160 m² in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
Commercial property 160 m²
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 160 m²
Position your business in one of Phnom Penh’s most active commercial areas. Located on the b…
$1,300
per month
Leave a request
Condo 3 bedrooms in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Condo 3 bedrooms
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Enjoy luxury living in this fully furnished 3-bedroom serviced apartment located in the hear…
$3,200
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 2
Enjoy comfortable and affordable living in the popular Toul Tompong area. This well-maintain…
$470
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 204 m² in Sangkat Mittapheap, Cambodia
Commercial property 204 m²
Sangkat Mittapheap, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 204 m²
Floor 3
Located in a highly accessible and vibrant area near Bak Touk High School, this versatile 3-…
$1,500
per month
Leave a request
6 bedroom villa in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
6 bedroom villa
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Floor 2
Enjoy privacy and generous living space in this standalone villa, perfect for a large family…
$1,800
per month
Leave a request
Land in Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
Land
Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
Area 724 m²
This prime commercial land offers an excellent opportunity for businesses and investors seek…
$16,000
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Enjoy premium city living in this fully furnished 2-bedroom condominium located in the heart…
$2,000
per month
Leave a request
4 bedroom Villa in Sangkat Boeng Trabaek, Cambodia
4 bedroom Villa
Sangkat Boeng Trabaek, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
This shophouse is available for rent at a monthly rental price of $700. The property feature…
$700
per month
Leave a request
6 bedroom villa in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
6 bedroom villa
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 544 m²
Floor 2
Experience comfortable and prestigious living with this spacious villa for rent in Tonle Bas…
$4,500
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 250 m² in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
Commercial property 250 m²
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
Area 250 m²
Located in the heart of BKK1, this ground floor commercial space offers strong visibility an…
$2,000
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 1
Enjoy comfortable living in this fully furnished 80sqm serviced apartment located in the hea…
$650
per month
Leave a request
Condo 3 bedrooms in Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Condo 3 bedrooms
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 55
Explore comfortable city living in this charming 3-bed, 2-bath condo! Offering a generous 90…
$1,500
per month
Leave a request
4 bedroom Villa in Khan Dangkao, Cambodia
4 bedroom Villa
Khan Dangkao, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
This fully furnished corner villa is available for rent in the sought-after Chip Mong 60M ar…
$1,500
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property in Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
Commercial property
Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
This shophouse is available for rent in the Chaktomuk area near the Royal Palace, offering a…
$2,500
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
This fully furnished 1-bedroom apartment is located in the BKK3 area, Boeung Keng Kang 3, of…
$400
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 250 m² in Sangkat Phsar Depou Ti Pir, Cambodia
Commercial property 250 m²
Sangkat Phsar Depou Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 14
Bedrooms 14
Bathrooms count 10
Area 250 m²
Floor 4
This large shophouse for rent in Toul Kork offers a strong opportunity for investors or busi…
$4,500
per month
Leave a request
5 bedroom villa in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
5 bedroom villa
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 720 m²
Floor 3
Located along Street 488, this spacious three-storey villa offers an excellent opportunity f…
$3,500
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 5
Enjoy stylish city living in this fully furnished 60sqm corner unit located on the 5th floor…
$800
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 200 m² in Khan Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Commercial property 200 m²
Khan Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 200 m²
Floor 2
Discover a spacious 2-storey house for rent in the rapidly developing district of Chroy Chan…
$1,000
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Enjoy comfortable city living in this fully furnished 68sqm condominium located in the conve…
$550
per month
Leave a request

Property types in Phnom Penh

apartments
houses
сommercial properties
Realting.com
Go