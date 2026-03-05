Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cambodia
  3. Khan Toul Kork
  4. Long-term rental

Monthly rent of real estate in Khan Toul Kork, Cambodia

apartments
78
houses
6
сommercial properties
8
94 properties total found
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
[Time Square 3] Condo 2BR/ 1 Bathroom 💵 Rental price: 650$/month 📆 Available: Now Address: T…
$650
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Pir, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Situated in the popular Toul Kork area, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment offers a genero…
$650
per month
Leave a request
4 bedroom Villa in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Pir, Cambodia
4 bedroom Villa
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 8
Area 700 m²
Floor 2
Located on Street 592 in the heart of Khan Toul Kork, steps away from The Boss Building, thi…
$6,000
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Pir, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Floor 5
Looking for a comfortable and affordable living space in one of Phnom Penh's most vibrant ne…
$1,350
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Pir, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This premium one-bedroom service apartment offers a generous living space of 136 sqm and is …
$1,080
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Pir, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 12
Floor 5
Discover an exceptional investment opportunity with this hotel available for head lease in t…
$15,000
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Floor 9
Experience modern living at an exceptional value with this well-designed two-bedroom apartme…
$700
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property in Sangkat Teuk L'ak Ti Pir, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Teuk L'ak Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 13
Floor 3
A well-positioned building is now available for rent along a busy business road in the heart…
$3,000
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 20
If you're in search of a stylish and convenient condo, this 1-bedroom unit on the 20th floor…
$450
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This 49sqm apartment is fully furnished and designed for comfort. It features one bedroom, o…
$500
per month
Leave a request
7 bedroom house in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
7 bedroom house
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 540 m²
Floor 2
Discover refined urban living in this expansive luxury villa for rent in Khan Toul Kork , Ph…
$2,500
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This luxury 2-bedroom apartment offers 97sqm of modern living space in Toul Kork and is avai…
$3,018
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Pir, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
This fully furnished 1-bedroom apartment offers the perfect blend of comfort, convenience, a…
$380
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This spacious 59sqm apartment offers one bedroom and one bathroom, thoughtfully furnished wi…
$750
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
This beautifully designed 2-bedroom family suite is located in a well-managed serviced resid…
$1,200
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Live in the heart of the action! This spacious 2-bedroom apartment is perfectly located on t…
$750
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 6
This cozy and well-furnished 1-bedroom condo is a fantastic rental option in the highly desi…
$350
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Experience vibrant urban living in this charming 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo for rent! Nestl…
$280
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 9
If you're searching for a modern and secure home with an excellent environment, this one-bed…
$450
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Discover this elegant 3-bedroom apartment nestled in the heart of Toul Kork District, one of…
$1,300
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Pir, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
This brand-new 2-bedroom apartment offers a modern living space tailored for comfort and con…
$1,000
per month
Leave a request
Condo 3 bedrooms in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Condo 3 bedrooms
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 10
If you're searching for a modern and secure home with an excellent environment, this three-b…
$900
per month
Leave a request
Villa in Sangkat Teuk L'ak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Villa
Sangkat Teuk L'ak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Area 180 m²
Floor 2
Prime commercial building for rent directly on Street 265, facing the Royal University of Ph…
$1,800
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Pir, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
This well-appointed 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located in the desirable Toul Kork ar…
$700
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 26
If you're searching for a modern and secure home with an excellent environment, this two-bed…
$650
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 15
This spacious one-bedroom apartment offers 68 sqm of comfortable living space and is located…
$1,100
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Pir, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This spacious 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment is located in Toul Kork area and offers 125 sq…
$950
per month
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Studio apartment
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Discover vibrant urban living! This friendly studio condo for rent in Tuol Kouk, Boeng Kak T…
$200
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property in Sangkat Teuk L'ak Ti Pir, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Teuk L'ak Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 9
Floor 3
Two adjoining 3-story link-houses are now available for rent in a highly sought-after commer…
$3,000
per month
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sangkat Phsar Depou Ti Bei, Cambodia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sangkat Phsar Depou Ti Bei, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 7
This modern and well-designed 50m² studio offers the perfect blend of comfort and convenienc…
$250
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go