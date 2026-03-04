Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of real estate in Khan Boeng Keng Kang, Cambodia

apartments
150
houses
34
187 properties total found
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 8
Experience contemporary urban living in the heart of BKK1 with this stylish and fully furnis…
$1,550
per month
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Located in BKK1, this stylish 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment offers approximately 90–96sqm …
$1,500
per month
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
Floor 25
This property is a modern minimalistic design style apartment by a reputable Japanese develo…
$1,500
per month
House in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
House
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 1
Prime Shop Space for Rent on Street 163 Seize this opportunity to rent a fantastic shop spac…
$650
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 7
This 1 Bedroom apartment is strategically situated in the heart of BKK1, surrounded by a var…
$1,600
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 7
This 1-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment offers 60sqm of comfortable living space in the heart o…
$750
per month
Condo 3 bedrooms in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
Condo 3 bedrooms
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This three-bedroom apartment is located in Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei along Monivong Boulevard, …
$1,500
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Experience luxury living in this stunning corner unit in the heart of Khan Boeung Keng Kang …
$1,600
per month
1 bedroom house in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
1 bedroom house
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 1
Discover this cozy and affordable house for lease in Sangkat Toul Svay Prey 1. For just $750…
$750
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Enjoy modern urban living in this fully furnished 1-bedroom apartment located in the heart o…
$900
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This spacious studio apartment in BKK1 offers a generous 92 sqm layout with a well-designed …
$950
per month
6 bedroom villa in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
6 bedroom villa
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 460 m²
Floor 2
This spacious villa for rent in Khan Boeung Keng Kang is located in a prime area near Nation…
$3,000
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This fully furnished one-bedroom apartment is located in Beung Keng Kang 3 , offering a comf…
$500
per month
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 41
This fully furnished 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment offers 58 m² of modern living space and…
$950
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Located in BKK area, this spacious one-bedroom apartment offers modern comfort and a large p…
$850
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Tuol Svay Prey Ti Muoy, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Tuol Svay Prey Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Experience modern urban living in this stylish studio apartment located near Mao Tse Toung B…
$400
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
All units are clean well maintained and carefully prepared for immediate move in offering a …
$450
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 3
This spacious 1 Bedroom apartment is now available for lease in the vibrant neighborhood of …
$1,150
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit offers a thoughtfully designed 51 sqm of living space, provi…
$550
per month
Villa 12 bedrooms in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
Villa 12 bedrooms
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 12
Area 510 m²
Floor 2
Located in the prestigious Khan Boeung Keng Kong 1, this spacious villa spans a generous 510…
$5,000
per month
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Tuol Svay Prey Ti Muoy, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Tuol Svay Prey Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Live in style and comfort with this beautifully designed 2-bedroom apartment, offering a sma…
$1,000
per month
Condo 3 bedrooms in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Condo 3 bedrooms
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Located in the heart of BKK1, this elegant 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom apartment offers 167sqm of …
$3,000
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This studio unit offers 35sqm of comfortable living space in the heart of BKK1. The rental p…
$400
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This well-designed apartment features one king-size bed, one bathroom, and a comfortable liv…
$850
per month
Land in Sangkat Tuol Svay Prey Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Land
Sangkat Tuol Svay Prey Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Area 765 m²
Strategic Commercial Land for Rent on Mao Sae Tung Boulevard This is a fantastic opportunity…
$4,000
per month
Condo 3 bedrooms in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Condo 3 bedrooms
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This luxury 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment spans 120 sqm and is located on a high floor , o…
$3,100
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 8
Located in the central and convenient BKK1 area , this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment offer…
$950
per month
House in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
House
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
Area 510 m²
Floor 2
This shophouse for rent is located in Boeng Keng Kang, one of Phnom Penh’s most popular and …
$4,000
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Step into upscale city living with this spacious 80sqm one-bedroom apartment in the heart of…
$1,500
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 13
Located in the desirable neighborhood of Boeung Keng Kang 1, this 1-bedroom apartment offers…
$650
per month
