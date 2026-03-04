Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cambodia
  3. Khan Chamkar Mon
  4. Long-term rental

Monthly rent of real estate in Khan Chamkar Mon, Cambodia

apartments
161
houses
36
205 properties total found
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 32
Welcome to this charming 1-bed, 1-bath condo for rent in the heart of Chamkar Mon, Tonle Bas…
$600
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Trabaek, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Trabaek, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 10
Step into modern city living with this spacious 1 Bedroom apartment, perfectly located in th…
$600
per month
Leave a request
Land in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Land
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Area 451 m²
This property offers a total land size of 451 sqm (15.5m x 28m) with a total usable area of …
$3,500
per month
Leave a request
4 bedroom Villa in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
4 bedroom Villa
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 425 m²
Floor 2
This stunning 4-bedroom , 6-bathroom Villa offers modern comfort and convenience. Designed f…
$3,000
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom house in Sangkat Tuol Tumpung Ti Muoy, Cambodia
1 bedroom house
Sangkat Tuol Tumpung Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 1
Spacious Shophouse for Rent on Street 135 This is a fantastic opportunity to rent a spacious…
$900
per month
Leave a request
4 bedroom Villa in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
4 bedroom Villa
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 224 m²
Floor 3
Discover this well-maintained 3-story villa in a quiet area of Phsar Daeum Thkov. Sitting on…
$1,300
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 2
Looking for a comfortable and affordable place to live in Toul Tompong 1? This 68m² one-bedr…
$500
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 12
This modern 38sqm studio is located on the 11th and 12th floors, offering spectacular city a…
$600
per month
Leave a request
Condo 3 bedrooms in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Condo 3 bedrooms
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
Floor 15
A premium 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom apartment is now available for rent in the sought-after Tonl…
$3,500
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Tuol Tumpung Ti Muoy, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Tuol Tumpung Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This modern one-bedroom apartment is filled with excellent natural light and airflow, creati…
$600
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
This 1-bedroom apartment, located on the 1st floor in the Psa Derm Thkov area, offers 47sqm …
$450
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Trabaek, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Trabaek, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This well-designed two-bedroom apartment offers generous living space and comfort, with a to…
$1,200
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Trabaek, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Trabaek, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
This charming 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is ideally situated in the heart of Tonle Bass…
$750
per month
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
6 bedroom house
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 100 m²
Floor 2
Attractive Shophouse for Rent on Street 155 This is a fantastic opportunity to rent a spacio…
$1,500
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
This spacious two-bedroom apartment offers a practical and well-planned layout with a total …
$450
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This comfortable one-bedroom apartment is located in the Phsar Derm Thkov area and offers a …
$450
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Floor 3
Experience modern living in this stylish duplex 1-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo, located in the …
$1,600
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
[Boeng Trabek Area] Condo 1BR/ 1 Bathroom 💵 Rental price: 550$/month 📆 Available: Now Addres…
$550
per month
Leave a request
5 bedroom villa in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
5 bedroom villa
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 486 m²
Floor 2
This spacious villa is now available for rent in the peaceful and central area of Sangkat Bo…
$2,500
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This 37 m² studio offers a stylish and efficient living space, perfect for singles or young …
$800
per month
Leave a request
Condo 3 bedrooms in Sangkat Boeng Trabaek, Cambodia
Condo 3 bedrooms
Sangkat Boeng Trabaek, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
This spacious apartment is located in Tonle Bassac and is available for $1,500 per month. It…
$1,500
per month
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Sangkat Boeng Trabaek, Cambodia
5 bedroom house
Sangkat Boeng Trabaek, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 140 m²
Floor 3
This spacious 3-floor house in Boeung Keng Kang 1 offers a perfect combination of comfort, s…
$2,900
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Tuol Tumpung Ti Muoy, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Tuol Tumpung Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This 150 m² apartment offers a comfortable and modern living space, featuring 2 bedrooms and…
$1,000
per month
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 2
The condo unit is located close to Boeung Trabek Market (1 minute away), Toul Tom Poung Mark…
$320
per month
Leave a request
Condo 3 bedrooms in Sangkat Boeng Trabaek, Cambodia
Condo 3 bedrooms
Sangkat Boeng Trabaek, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 10
This spacious duplex apartment is located in the highly sought-after Tonle Basak area. With …
$2,500
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
[Boeng Trabek Area] Condo 1BR/ 1 Bathroom 💵 Rental price: 550$/month 📆 Available: Now Addres…
$550
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
A serviced apartment building located in the Boeng Trabaek area of Phnom Penh, a neighborhoo…
$600
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
[Queston Residence] Condo 1BR/ 1 Bathroom 💵 Rental price: 800$/month 📆 Available: Now Addres…
$800
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This brand-new apartment is ideally located in the heart of Toul Tompong , offering the perf…
$750
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Trabaek, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Trabaek, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This apartment is located in Tonle Bassac and is available for $1,000 per month . It feature…
$1,000
per month
Leave a request
