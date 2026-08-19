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Monthly rent of real estate in Khan Russey Keo, Cambodia

;
apartments
39
houses
4
46 properties total found
4 bedroom Villa in Sangkat Chrang Chamreh Muoy, Cambodia
4 bedroom Villa
Sangkat Chrang Chamreh Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 138 m²
Floor 2
This spacious 2-storey link house for rent in Russey Keo offers comfortable living with a la…
$380
per month
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Condo in Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Condo
Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Experience the perfect blend of style, security, and comfort with this One-Bedroom, One-Bath…
$350
per month
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Land in Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 1, Cambodia
Land
Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 1, Cambodia
Area 734 m²
This strategically located corner land in Chroy Changvar offers an excellent opportunity for…
$4,800
per month
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2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 14
If you're searching for a modern and secure home with an excellent environment, this two-bed…
$550
per month
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2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 17
If you're searching for a modern and secure home with an excellent environment, this two-bed…
$600
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 16
Experience the perfect blend of style, security, and comfort with this One-Bedroom, One-Bath…
$350
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 9
Experience the perfect blend of style, security, and comfort with this One-Bedroom, One-Bath…
$350
per month
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2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 23
If you're searching for a modern and secure home with an excellent environment, this two-bed…
$650
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 10
Experience the perfect blend of style, security, and comfort with this One-Bedroom, One-Bath…
$350
per month
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2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Russey Keo, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Russey Keo, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Located in Khan Russey Keo , this well-designed two-bedroom apartment offers a generous 106 …
$850
per month
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2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 5
If you're searching for a modern and secure home with an excellent environment, this two-bed…
$580
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 17
Experience the perfect blend of style, security, and comfort with this One-Bedroom, One-Bath…
$350
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 14
Experience the perfect blend of style, security, and comfort with this One-Bedroom, One-Bath…
$400
per month
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2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 56 m²
Floor 5
Welcome to your cozy urban retreat! This fantastic 2-bedroom condo for rent in desirable Rus…
$650
per month
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2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Welcome home to this delightful 2-bed, 2-bath condo for rent in Phnom Penhs bustling Russey …
$500
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Experience comfortable city living! This inviting 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo for rent in de…
$350
per month
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2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 5
If you're searching for a modern and secure home with an excellent environment, this two-bed…
$680
per month
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6 bedroom villa in Sangkat Chrang Chamreh Muoy, Cambodia
6 bedroom villa
Sangkat Chrang Chamreh Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 423 m²
Floor 3
This exceptional Queen Villa offers vast living space in the premier, secure setting of Bore…
$2,500
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 9
Discover your urban retreat! This charming 1-bed, 1-bath condo in vibrant Russey Keo, Tuol S…
$350
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 17
[TV Tower] Condo 1BR/ 1 Bathroom 💵 Rental price: 600$/month 📆 Available: Now Address: Sangka…
$600
per month
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2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 12
If you're searching for a modern and secure home with an excellent environment, this two-bed…
$650
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 6
If you're searching for a modern and secure home with an excellent environment, this two-bed…
$600
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 9
If you're searching for a modern and secure home with an excellent environment, this two-bed…
$600
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 15
Experience the perfect blend of style, security, and comfort with this One-Bedroom, One-Bath…
$400
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 14
Experience the perfect blend of style, security, and comfort with this One-Bedroom, One-Bath…
$400
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property in Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2
Offers a prime business location near major developments like Camko City and The Park Land C…
$6
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Step into urban bliss with this delightful 1-bedroom condo for rent in desirable Russey Keo,…
$450
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 12
This bright and fully furnished 1-bedroom corner unit is located in Khan Russey Keo , offeri…
$550
per month
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2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Discover your perfect rental! This charming 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo in vibrant Russey Ke…
$650
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 12
Experience the perfect blend of style, security, and comfort with this One-Bedroom, One-Bath…
$350
per month
Leave a request
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