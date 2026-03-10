Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cambodia
  3. Khan Chbar Ampov
  4. Long-term rental

Monthly rent of real estate in Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia

apartments
20
houses
8
сommercial properties
4
34 properties total found
1 bedroom condo in Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Floor 10
Your perfect urban retreat awaits! This charming 1-bedroom condo in desirable Chbar Ampov, N…
$250
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 18
Discover your perfect urban escape! This friendly 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo for rent in Ph…
$300
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 14
This fully furnished condo for rent is located on the 14th floor and comes with all major ap…
$350
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom condo in Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 27
This fully furnished 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo on the 27th floor of Vue Aston offers 74 m²…
$1,000
per month
Leave a request
Land in Sangkat Chbar Ampov Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Land
Sangkat Chbar Ampov Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Area 308 m²
This prime land along National Road 1 in Khan Chbar Ampov presents an outstanding rental opp…
$1,500
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property in Sangkat Chbar Ampov Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Chbar Ampov Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Floor 2
Shophouse for rent along National Road 1 in a crowded, high-traffic area. The unit is spacio…
$2,500
per month
Leave a request
Land in Sangkat Prek Aeng, Cambodia
Land
Sangkat Prek Aeng, Cambodia
Area 3 105 m²
This expansive land is strategically located along a major road in a rapidly growing area, m…
$1,200
per month
Leave a request
Condo 3 bedrooms in Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
Condo 3 bedrooms
Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 34
Panthouse located at Koh Norea offers modern riverside living in one of Phnom Penh’s fastest…
$4,500
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom condo in Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 7
Discover your ideal rental in vibrant Chbar Ampov, Nirouth, Phnom Penh! This charming 2-bedr…
$600
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property in Sangkat Chbar Ampov Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Chbar Ampov Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Floor 5
This 5-storey building sits on the main road of National Road 1 in Khan Chbar Ampov, one of …
$2,200
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom condo in Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Embrace vibrant city living in this delightful 2-bedroom condo, available for rent in Chbar …
$500
per month
Leave a request
5 bedroom villa in Ta Ngov Kandal, Cambodia
5 bedroom villa
Ta Ngov Kandal, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Floor 3
This elegant three-story villa offers spacious living areas filled with natural light, creat…
$6,500
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 18
Your perfect urban oasis awaits! Discover this charming 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo for rent…
$280
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property in Sangkat Chbar Ampov Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Chbar Ampov Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 1
This shophouse for rent is located along National Road 1, in a fast-developing and busy area…
$1,000
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom condo in Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Discover this delightful 2-bed, 2-bath condo for rent in the vibrant Nirouth area of Chbar A…
$680
per month
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 80 m²
Floor 3
Situated in the sought-after Borey Peng Huot community, this beautifully furnished linked ho…
$1,400
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 8
This fully furnished condo for rent is located on the 8th floor and comes with all major app…
$400
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 450 m² in Ta Ngov Kandal, Cambodia
Commercial property 450 m²
Ta Ngov Kandal, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 450 m²
Floor 1
Spacious and high-quality warehouse available for rent in a convenient residential area of K…
$1,200
per month
Leave a request
7 bedroom villa in Ta Ngov Kandal, Cambodia
7 bedroom villa
Ta Ngov Kandal, Cambodia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Floor 2
This elegant Queen Villa is located in Borey Peng Huoth Beong Snor and is available for rent…
$5,000
per month
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Sangkat Chbar Ampov Ti Muoy, Cambodia
6 bedroom house
Sangkat Chbar Ampov Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
This newly decorated twin villa is located in Borey Hi-Tech on National Road No.1 and is ava…
$2,000
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 24
This modern corner apartment on the 24th floor offers a stunning river view and comes with a…
$1,500
per month
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Sangkat Veal Sbov, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Veal Sbov, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 201 m²
Floor 3
Are you looking for a unique home with a blend of modern living and natural surroundings? Th…
$1,500
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Chbar Ampov Ti Muoy, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Chbar Ampov Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This 44-square-meter studio apartment is available for rent at $400 per month , offering a c…
$400
per month
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 34
Elevate your lifestyle in this stunning 3-bed, 3-bath penthouse condo for rent in desirable …
$4,500
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom condo in Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 12
This fully furnished 2-bedroom condo at Vue Aston offers a serene and stylish living experie…
$800
per month
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Sangkat Veal Sbov, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Veal Sbov, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 145 m²
This is a good opportunity for who looking for a beautiful linked house that offers a luxuri…
$1,000
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom condo in Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 17
Discover delightful living in this charming 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo available for rent i…
$500
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Discover your perfect urban retreat! This charming 1-bed, 1-bath condo for rent in vibrant C…
$270
per month
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 16
Enjoy riverside living at Vue Aston , one of Phnom Penh’s most scenic condominium projects. …
$350
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment offers 60sqm of thoughtfully designed living space in t…
$550
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go