Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cambodia
  3. Khan Sen Sok
  4. Long-term rental

Monthly rent of real estate in Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia

apartments
107
houses
18
сommercial properties
11
141 property total found
Studio apartment in Sangkat Ou Baek K'am, Cambodia
Studio apartment
Sangkat Ou Baek K'am, Cambodia
Area 31 m²
Floor 6
Step into urban elegance! This bright 31m² studio condo for rent in vibrant Saensokh, Ou Bae…
$250
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Floor 13
[Urban Loft] Condo 2BR/ 2 Bathroom + 1 💵 Rental price: 1200$/month 📆 Available: Now Address:…
$1,200
per month
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 297 m²
Floor 20
Certainly! Urban Loft Condo is a modern residential development located near Aeon Mall 2 in …
$3,500
per month
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 84 m²
Floor 3
Located in a growing residential neighborhood, this 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom house offers gener…
$700
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 800 m² in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Commercial property 800 m²
Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Rooms 21
Bedrooms 21
Bathrooms count 8
Area 800 m²
Floor 3
Prime Office or Private School Space for Rent in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmey Discover this vers…
$7,500
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 27
[English & Chinese] 👑 Crown Tower Condominium 🛏 1 Bedroom with Furnished | 🛁 1 Bathroom 💲450…
$450
per month
Leave a request
Condo 3 bedrooms in Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Condo 3 bedrooms
Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 18
[Urban Loft] Condo Penthouse 💵 Rental price: 3000$/month 📆 Available: Now Address: Mong Rith…
$3,000
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
[Urban Loft] Condo 1BR/ 1 Bathroom + 1 💵 Rental price: 600$/month 📆 Available: Now Address: …
$600
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 7
[Urban Loft] Condo 1BR/ 1 Bathroom + 1 💵 Rental price: 600$/month 📆 Available: Now Address: …
$600
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 5
✨Looking for a 2 Bedroom Condo in Sen Sok? Check out Crown Tower in Sen Sok, close to Toul K…
$600
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
Crown Towers , one as the functional building in Sen Sok area offering you a unique feeling …
$400
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Ou Baek K'am, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Ou Baek K'am, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
This fully furnished one bedroom apartment is available for rent and offers a comfortable an…
$750
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Unlock your business potential! This fantastic commercial warehouse for rent in bustling Sae…
$2,500
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property in Sangkat Teuk Thla, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Teuk Thla, Cambodia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
This house-designed office sits on 799m2 land, offering a spacious and well-equipped workspa…
$2,000
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Floor 2
Secure your business future with this prime commercial shophouse for rent in Saensokh, Phnom…
$800
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 11
Urban Loft Condo. where you can feel the warming while staying. offering the prime location …
$600
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom condo in Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
The condos are conveniently located next to Chipmong Sen Sok and just 5 minutes from AEON2, …
$1,200
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom condo in Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 126 m²
Floor 13
Urban Loft Condo in Sen Sok area is a perfect option for those seeking spacious and modern l…
$1,200
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 12
Urban Loft Condo in the Sen Sok area is a perfect option for those seeking spacious and mode…
$600
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom condo in Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 126 m²
Floor 13
Urban Loft Condo in the Sen Sok area is a perfect option for those seeking spacious and mode…
$1,200
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Floor 14
Welcome home to this inviting 1-bedroom condo for rent in vibrant Saensokh, Phnom Penh Thmei…
$350
per month
Leave a request
Land in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Land
Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Establish your vision on this prime 20m wide land plot for rent in Saensokh, Phnom Penh Thme…
$3,000
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 13
Urban Loft Condo in the Sen Sok area is a perfect option for those seeking spacious and mode…
$600
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 6
[Crown Towers] Condo 1BR/ 1 Bathroom 💵 Rental price: 390$/month CTB0507 📆 Available: Now Add…
$390
per month
Leave a request
Condo in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Condo
Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
This Building is a modern residential development designed for comfortable city living. The …
$550
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 5
✨Looking for a 2 Bedroom Condo in Sen Sok? Check out Crown Tower in Sen Sok, close to Toul K…
$600
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom condo in Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 14
This spacious two-bedroom condominium at Urban Loft Sen Sok offers 126 sqm of modern living …
$1,200
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 6
If you're searching for a modern and secure home with an excellent environment located near …
$360
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Ou Baek K'am, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Ou Baek K'am, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This spacious 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment offers 76 square meters of comfortable living …
$500
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Teuk Thla, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Teuk Thla, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 3
Located in the well-planned Booyoung Town community, this 65.64 sqm 1-bedroom unit, availabl…
$350
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go