Monthly rent of real estate in Khan Dangkao, Cambodia

houses
11
22 properties total found
Land in Khan Dangkao, Cambodia
Land
Khan Dangkao, Cambodia
Area 2 355 m²
Prime Commercial Land for Rent on Hun Sen 50m Street Discover the perfect location for your …
$3,000
per month
Land in Sangkat Prek Kampeus, Cambodia
Land
Sangkat Prek Kampeus, Cambodia
Area 2 100 m²
This 2,100 sqm land parcel with a 30m frontage and 70m depth is strategically located along …
$3,150
per month
Land in Khan Dangkao, Cambodia
Land
Khan Dangkao, Cambodia
Area 3 200 m²
This 3,200 sqm land, with a practical 40m x 80m layout, is well-positioned along Tumnup 7 Ma…
$8,000
per month
3 bedroom house in Khan Dangkao, Cambodia
3 bedroom house
Khan Dangkao, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 126 m²
Floor 3
This charming corner-linked house offers a bright and comfortable living space within the pe…
$600
per month
House in Khan Dangkao, Cambodia
House
Khan Dangkao, Cambodia
Area 128 m²
Floor 1
Shophouse for Rent on Hun Sen Blvd This is a fantastic opportunity to rent a spacious shopho…
$1,300
per month
4 bedroom Villa in Sangkat Roluoh, Cambodia
4 bedroom Villa
Sangkat Roluoh, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 236 m²
Floor 2
This 2-storey villa is located inside the well-organized Borey ML Green Land community, offe…
$1,500
per month
Land in Sangkat Prek Kampeus, Cambodia
Land
Sangkat Prek Kampeus, Cambodia
Area 3 000 m²
HUGE Commercial Corner Lot for Rent on Street 50m! (3,000 sqm) Don't miss this rare opportun…
$2,700
per month
Land in Khan Dangkao, Cambodia
Land
Khan Dangkao, Cambodia
Area 723 m²
Are you looking for a prime land rental opportunity along the 60-meter road? This strategica…
$2,500
per month
5 bedroom villa in Sangkat Prey Sa, Cambodia
5 bedroom villa
Sangkat Prey Sa, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Located inside Borey Chip Mong The Landmark 50m, Preysor Street , this beautiful fully furni…
$2,200
per month
4 bedroom house in Sangkat Prek Kampeus, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Prek Kampeus, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 135 m²
Floor 3
Nestled in the serene Borey Chankiri in Khan Dangkor, this charming house offers an ideal bl…
$900
per month
Land in Sangkat Prek Kampeus, Cambodia
Land
Sangkat Prek Kampeus, Cambodia
Area 2 504 m²
Located in the south of Phnom Penh, this substantial 2,504 sqm land parcel is available imme…
$2,000
per month
Land in Sangkat Prek Kampeus, Cambodia
Land
Sangkat Prek Kampeus, Cambodia
Area 3 400 m²
Prime Commercial Land for Rent on Street 7 Makara! A superb opportunity to rent a large, str…
$1,000
per month
4 bedroom Villa in Sangkat Spean Thmor, Cambodia
4 bedroom Villa
Sangkat Spean Thmor, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Floor 2
A spacious and luxury villa is available for rent in the Borey Peng Heng community. Located …
$850
per month
5 bedroom villa in Khan Dangkao, Cambodia
5 bedroom villa
Khan Dangkao, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
This spacious single villa located in Borey Chip Mong Dangkor offers a comfortable and priva…
$3,000
per month
Land in Khan Dangkao, Cambodia
Land
Khan Dangkao, Cambodia
Area 1 000 m²
The rent price of $1,000 for a 1,000 sqm commercial land on Hun Sen Street seems unusually l…
$1,000
per month
Land in Khan Dangkao, Cambodia
Land
Khan Dangkao, Cambodia
Area 1 000 m²
This 1,000 sqm land parcel with a 20m x 50m layout is located along the 60m Road , one of Ph…
$4,000
per month
Villa in Sangkat Prek Kampeus, Cambodia
Villa
Sangkat Prek Kampeus, Cambodia
Area 600 m²
Floor 3
Escape to this exquisite villa for rent in the serene Khan Dangkor district, offering a perf…
$1,200
per month
5 bedroom villa in Khan Dangkao, Cambodia
5 bedroom villa
Khan Dangkao, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Area 346 m²
This stunning villa offers exceptional living space with a modern layout, high-quality finis…
$15,000
per month
Land in Khan Dangkao, Cambodia
Land
Khan Dangkao, Cambodia
Area 562 m²
Commercial Land for Rent on Hun Sen 50m Street Secure the ideal spot for your business with …
$1,500
per month
5 bedroom villa in Khan Dangkao, Cambodia
5 bedroom villa
Khan Dangkao, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 231 m²
Floor 2
This premium 5-bedroom villa for rent in Borey ML, Khan Dangkor , offers an exceptional inve…
$1,500
per month
8 bedroom House in Sangkat Dangkao, Cambodia
8 bedroom House
Sangkat Dangkao, Cambodia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 10
Area 168 m²
Floor 3
These two connected corner link houses are located in Borey Chip Mong 50m , a well-planned r…
$1,500
per month
Land in Khan Dangkao, Cambodia
Land
Khan Dangkao, Cambodia
Area 2 250 m²
Excellent Commercial Land for Rent on Hun Sen Blvd This is a fantastic opportunity to lease …
$9,000
per month
