Monthly rent of real estate in Khan Chroy Changvar, Cambodia

apartments
25
houses
4
сommercial properties
3
34 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Khan Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Khan Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 74 m²
Floor 3
Located in the highly sought-after OCIC development area of Khan Chroy Changvar, this reside…
$500
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 9
This stylish 1-bedroom apartment is located in the peaceful and scenic Chroy Changvar area, …
$950
per month
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3
Discover the perfect blend of modern living and serene views with this stunning two-bedroom …
$500
per month
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 31
Chraoy Chongvar welcomes you home! Discover easy, vibrant living in this delightful 2-bedroo…
$600
per month
Condo 4 bedrooms in Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Condo 4 bedrooms
Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 13
Experience elevated living in this expansive 225sqm 4-bedroom apartment located in Chroy Cha…
$2,200
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2
Morgan EnMaison offers a loft-style living experience defined by soaring ceilings, open layo…
$400
per month
Commercial property in Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Floor 13
This well-located building for rent is situated in the prime OCIC area, offering excellent a…
$10,000
per month
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 26
Experience modern living in this high-floor studio at Morgan EnMaison , offering breathtakin…
$300
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 13
Discover the perfect blend of modern living and serene views with this stunning one-bedroom …
$450
per month
Condo 3 bedrooms in Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Condo 3 bedrooms
Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 21
Move into this spacious 121sqm three-bedroom apartment perfectly positioned on the 21st floo…
$1,800
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 9
Discover the perfect blend of modern living and serene views with this stunning one-bedroom …
$470
per month
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
This 2-bedroom apartment offers 100 m² of living space with balconies and is located just 5 …
$1,000
per month
Commercial property in Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Floor 13
This well-located building for rent is situated in the prime OCIC area, offering excellent a…
$10
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Experience premium riverfront living in this spacious 1-bedroom apartment spanning 95sqm, pe…
$1,350
per month
Condo 4 bedrooms in Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Condo 4 bedrooms
Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Floor 11
Perched on the 11th floor, this stunning 4-bedroom apartment offers an unparalleled 360-degr…
$2,300
per month
Condo 3 bedrooms in Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Condo 3 bedrooms
Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
Floor 17
Discover spacious comfort in this charming 3-bed, 3-bath condo for rent in thriving Chraoy C…
$1,300
per month
Land in Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Land
Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Area 4 000 m²
Located in a strategic area of Phnom Penh, this 4,000 sqm rectangular land offers a 37m fron…
$12,000
per month
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 26
Immerse yourself in stunning river and city views from this studio condo for rent in Chroy C…
$300
per month
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Floor 20
Enjoy peaceful city living in this  2-bedroom apartment  on the  20th floor  in  Sangkat Chr…
$500
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 9
Discover the perfect blend of modern living and serene views with this stunning one-bedroom …
$450
per month
5 bedroom villa in Khan Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
5 bedroom villa
Khan Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 420 m²
Floor 3
Embrace a life of comfort and elegance in this exceptional 5-bedroom villa for rent, nestled…
$8,000
per month
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Discover friendly condo living in vibrant Chraoy Chongvar, Phnom Penh! This fantastic 2-bedr…
$1,200
per month
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
This premium 2-bedroom, 3-bathroom condo offers a beautiful river view and is located in a b…
$900
per month
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 10
Discover the perfect blend of modern living and serene views with this stunning Studio room …
$400
per month
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 25
Discover this charming 2-bed, 2-bath condo for rent in lively Chraoy Chongvar, Phnom Penh. O…
$900
per month
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Floor 16
This stylish 2-bedroom unit in Morgaen Enmaison offers a bright, modern living space with a …
$600
per month
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 12
If you’re looking for a condo with a river view, here's at Morgan EnMaison — 2 bedrooms, 66 …
$650
per month
4 bedroom house in Khan Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Khan Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 210 m²
Floor 3
Discover your next family haven in the vibrant heart of Chraoy Chongvar, Preaek Ta Sek, Phno…
$1,200
per month
Land in Khan Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Land
Khan Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Area 1 440 m²
Located in the growing district of Chroy Changvar, this 1,440 sqm rectangle-shaped land offe…
$2,000
per month
Commercial property in Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Floor 3
This 3-storey building is perfectly positioned along National Road 6 in Khan Chroy Chongvar,…
$1,100
per month
