  1. Realting.com
  2. Cambodia
  3. Khan Mean Chey
  4. Long-term rental

Monthly rent of real estate in Khan Mean Chey, Cambodia

apartments
43
houses
21
82 properties total found
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Tumpun 1, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Tumpun 1, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
This fully furnished studio condo offers 49 sqm of comfortable living space at $450 per mont…
$450
per month
Land in Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Land
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Area 322 m²
Looking for a spacious and affordable land plot for rent? This land in Boeung Tumpun 2 is no…
$500
per month
House in Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
House
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Area 240 m²
Floor 5
Premier Corner Shophouse for Rent on Hun Sen Blvd This is a phenomenal opportunity to rent a…
$15,000
per month
Land in Sangkat Stueng Mean Chey 2, Cambodia
Land
Sangkat Stueng Mean Chey 2, Cambodia
Area 1 386 m²
Massive Commercial Land for Rent on Street 371 Here is a simple and attractive property list…
$5,000
per month
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
This comfortable 2-bedroom apartment is available for rent at $700 per month , with WiFi inc…
$700
per month
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Tumpun 1, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Tumpun 1, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
This beautifully furnished condo offers 110sqm of living space with two bedrooms and a large…
$1,500
per month
Land in Sangkat Chak Angrae Kraom, Cambodia
Land
Sangkat Chak Angrae Kraom, Cambodia
Area 3 006 m²
Prime Commercial Land on Hun Sen Blvd This expansive plot of commercial land offers a rare o…
$22,000
per month
Condo 3 bedrooms in Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Condo 3 bedrooms
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 48
Experience modern city living at Urban Village , where this fully furnished 3-bedroom apartm…
$1,400
per month
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Floor 42
A Modern mixed-use residential community in Phnom Penh that blends contemporary living with …
$700
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 13
[Versailles Square] Condo Studio Room 💵 Rental price: 450$/month 📆 Available: Now Address: H…
$450
per month
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
This apartment is located in Boeng Tumpun and is available for $750 per month . It features …
$750
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 51
Experience modern city living at Urban Village , where this fully furnished 1-bedroom apartm…
$500
per month
Studio apartment in Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Studio apartment
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Discover cozy urban living in this charming studio condo for rent, nestled in vibrant Mean C…
$170
per month
5 bedroom house in Sangkat Boeng Tumpun 1, Cambodia
5 bedroom house
Sangkat Boeng Tumpun 1, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 64 m²
Floor 3
Prime Shophouse for Rent on High-Traffic Street 271 Here is a short and attractive property …
$950
per month
Condo 3 bedrooms in Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Condo 3 bedrooms
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 35
This 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment is situated on the 35th floor , offering open views and…
$1,100
per month
Condo in Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Condo
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
This modern residence at Urban Village Phase 1 offers comfortable city living with free mana…
$700
per month
4 bedroom house in Sangkat Chak Angrae Kraom, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Chak Angrae Kraom, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 165 m²
Floor 3
Located within the well-planned community of Borey Peng Huoth, The Star Diamond I , this thr…
$1,600
per month
Condo 3 bedrooms in Sangkat Boeng Tumpun 1, Cambodia
Condo 3 bedrooms
Sangkat Boeng Tumpun 1, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
This spacious 3-bedroom apartment offers a total area of 215sqm with four bathrooms and a mo…
$1,800
per month
Condo 3 bedrooms in Sangkat Boeng Tumpun 1, Cambodia
Condo 3 bedrooms
Sangkat Boeng Tumpun 1, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 7
This well-designed 151sqm unit features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, offering a spacious and …
$1,350
per month
Land in Sangkat Chak Angrae Kraom, Cambodia
Land
Sangkat Chak Angrae Kraom, Cambodia
Area 1 400 m²
Excellent Commercial Land for Rent near 60m Blvd! 🚀 Secure your next business location with …
$2,800
per month
Land in Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Land
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Area 1 360 m²
This spacious 1,360m² land with a 20m frontage in Boeung Tumpun 2 presents a fantastic oppor…
$1,000
per month
5 bedroom house in Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
5 bedroom house
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 113 m²
Floor 2
Affordable Shophouse for Rent on Street 371 An excellent opportunity for your business await…
$550
per month
Land in Sangkat Chak Angrae Kraom, Cambodia
Land
Sangkat Chak Angrae Kraom, Cambodia
Area 9 203 m²
Premier Commercial Land for Rent on Hun Sen Blvd. A premier opportunity for your business aw…
$27,618
per month
House in Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
House
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Area 132 m²
Floor 3
Modern Shophouse for Rent in the Prestigious Chip Mong 271 Discover a fantastic opportunity …
$1,350
per month
4 bedroom house in Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
Area 132 m²
Floor 3
Modern Shophouse for Rent in the Prestigious Chip Mong 271 Discover a fantastic opportunity …
$1,500
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Tumpun 1, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Tumpun 1, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This fully furnished 1-bedroom condo offers 54sqm of comfortable living space, perfect for i…
$500
per month
Land in Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Land
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Area 2 500 m²
Prime Commercial Land for Rent on Hun Sen Blvd This spacious commercial land offers a fantas…
$8,750
per month
Condo in Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Condo
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Discover comfortable city living in this fully furnished 1-bedroom apartment located along H…
$550
per month
8 bedroom House in Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
8 bedroom House
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 10
Area 80 m²
Floor 5
Spacious Shophouse for Rent on Hun Sen Blvd This is a fantastic opportunity to rent a spacio…
$3,000
per month
4 bedroom house in Sangkat Boeng Tumpun 1, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Boeng Tumpun 1, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 10
Area 324 m²
Floor 2
Premium Corner Shophouse for Rent on Street 271/432 This is a phenomenal opportunity to rent…
$12,000
per month
