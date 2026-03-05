Show property on map Show properties list
Houses in Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia

4 bedroom house in Sangkat Krang Thnong, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Krang Thnong, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 102 m²
Floor 3
This modern and spacious Link House is in a prime area, offering convenience and comfort for…
$155,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 957 m²
Floor 2
Seize the opportunity to own this residential villa on a spacious 957 sqm corner land plot (…
$898,000
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Villa 7 bedrooms
Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 9
Area 442 m²
Floor 4
This prestigious 4-story luxury villa, situated in the high-growth district of Khan Sen Sok,…
$1,50M
Leave a request
OneOne
3 bedroom house in Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
3 bedroom house
Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 3
Located in the highly desirable Borey Arata community in Sen Sok, this modern link house off…
$145,000
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Sangkat Kouk Khleang, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Kouk Khleang, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 64 m²
📣📣 ផ្ទះល្វែងE0,E1 ត្រូវការលក់បន្ទាន់ 📍ទីតាំង: ក្នុងបុរី ពិភពថ្មីឈូកមាស 💲តម្លៃថ្មី: 105,000$ …
$105,000
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 84 m²
📣📣 ផ្ទះសម្រាប់លក់ 📍ទីតាំង: ក្បែរ AEON2 💲តម្លៃថ្មី: 180,000$ (ចរចា) ▶️ទំហំផ្ទះ: 4.2m x 16m ▶️…
$180,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sangkat Teuk Thla, Cambodia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sangkat Teuk Thla, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 959 m²
Live grand in this stunning Saensokh villa! For sale at $950,000, this luxurious Phnom Penh …
$950,000
Leave a request
House in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
House
Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Area 145 m²
Floor 3
This exceptional corner-lot property in the prestigious Borey La Sen Sok offers a rare dual-…
$420,000
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Sangkat Kouk Khleang, Cambodia
Villa 7 bedrooms
Sangkat Kouk Khleang, Cambodia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 400 m²
Floor 3
📣📣 ផ្ទះវីឡាសម្រាប់លក់ 📍ទីតាំង: ក្បែរវត្តសំរោងអណ្តែត, ឈូកមាស 💲តម្លៃថ្មី: 490,000$ (ចរចា) ▶️ទំ…
$490,000
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 88 m²
Floor 2
$108,000
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Sangkat Kouk Khleang, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Kouk Khleang, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 330 m²
📣📣វីឡាភ្លោះខ្នាតធំ ត្រូវការលក់បន្ទាន់ 📍ទីតាំង: ក្នុងបុរីពិភពថ្មី សំរោងអណ្តែត 💲តម្លៃលក់: 280,…
$280,000
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Welcome home to this delightful 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom house in popular Saensokh, Phnom Penh …
$270,000
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Sangkat Kouk Khleang, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Kouk Khleang, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 88 m²
Floor 2
📣📣 ផ្ទះល្វែងE0,E1 ត្រូវការលក់បន្ទាន់ 📍ទីតាំង: បុរីវ៉ារីណា (ឈូកមាស) 💲តម្លៃថ្មី: 125,000$ (ចរច…
$125,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sangkat Kouk Khleang, Cambodia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sangkat Kouk Khleang, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 957 m²
Floor 2
Discover your dream 4-bed, 6-bath villa in vibrant Saensokh, Phnom Penh Thmei! This stunning…
$950,000
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Sangkat Khmuonh, Cambodia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Sangkat Khmuonh, Cambodia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Welcome to your opulent retreat! This exquisite 6-bedroom, 8-bathroom villa in sought-after …
$2,55M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sangkat Khmuonh, Cambodia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sangkat Khmuonh, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 300 m²
📣📣 ផ្ទះវិឡាទោលសម្រាប់លក់ 📍ទីតាំង: បុរី ជុីបម៉ុង (Chip Mong Grand) 💲តម្លៃថ្មី: 420,000$ (ចរចា…
$420,000
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Sangkat Khmuonh, Cambodia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Sangkat Khmuonh, Cambodia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Floor 2
Welcome to this magnificent 6-bedroom, 8-bathroom villa in desirable Chip Mong Grand Phnom P…
$2,55M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Floor 2
Priced at $250,000, discover this elegant 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom house in desirable Saensokh,…
$250,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
2 bedroom house
Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
📣📣ផ្ទះល្វែងE0 ត្រូវការលក់បន្ទាន់ 📍ទីតាំង: បុរីឃឹត ឈឿន, ក្បែរឈូកមាស 💲តម្លៃត្រឹមតែ: 83,000$ ▶️…
$83,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sangkat Kouk Khleang, Cambodia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sangkat Kouk Khleang, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 433 m²
Discover an extraordinary living experience in this brand-new, exquisitely designed modern v…
$450,000
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Sangkat Khmuonh, Cambodia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Sangkat Khmuonh, Cambodia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Floor 2
Experience opulent living in Saensokh, Phnom Penh! This magnificent 6-bedroom, 8-bathroom vi…
$2,55M
Leave a request
1 bedroom house in Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
1 bedroom house
Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 7
This brand-new, fully furnished 1-bedroom condo at Urban Loft Sen Sok is located on the 7th …
$75,000
Leave a request
Villa in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Villa
Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Floor 2
Embrace elegant living in this charming Saensokh villa, now for sale in Phnom Penh Thmei. Bo…
$1,06M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Sangkat Kouk Khleang, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Kouk Khleang, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 84 m²
Floor 3
This 3-story house offers a perfect mix of comfort and quality living near the urban area. B…
$85,000
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Sangkat Teuk Thla, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Teuk Thla, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 90 m²
📣📣ផ្ទះល្វែងសម្រាប់លក់ E0E1 📍ទីតាំង: ស្ថិតក្នុង បុរីពិភពថ្មីផ្សារដីហ៊ុយ 💲តម្លៃ: 158,000$ (ចរច…
$158,000
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 76 m²
Floor 2
📣📣ផ្ទះល្វែងE0, E1 ត្រូវការលក់បន្ទាន់ 📍ទីតាំង: បុរីពិភពថ្មី ក្បែរធនាគារជាតិ, AEON2 💲តម្លៃត្រឹ…
$115,000
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 74 m²
Floor 4
Discover a high-yield investment opportunity in the heart of Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh , with…
$250,000
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sangkat Khmuonh, Cambodia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sangkat Khmuonh, Cambodia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 277 m²
Imagine living in a home that reflects true sophistication and refined style. This 2-storey …
$750,000
Leave a request
