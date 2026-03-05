Show property on map Show properties list
Houses in Kandal, Cambodia

8 bedroom House in Ta Khmau, Cambodia
8 bedroom House
Ta Khmau, Cambodia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 9
Area 197 m²
Floor 2
Charming Link House for Sale on Street 115 This is an exceptional opportunity to own a charm…
$400,000
Villa 6 bedrooms in Ta Khmau, Cambodia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Ta Khmau, Cambodia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 210 m²
Floor 3
Nestled in the prestigious ML Tiara community, this contemporary villa offers a perfect blen…
$450,000
5 bedroom house in Ta Khmau, Cambodia
5 bedroom house
Ta Khmau, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 97 m²
Floor 2
Modern Link House for Sale on Street 115 This is an excellent opportunity to own a well-loca…
$330,000
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ta Khmau, Cambodia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ta Khmau, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 468 m²
📣📣 ផ្ទះវីឡាសម្រាប់លក់ /Villa For Sale 📍ទីតាំង /Location: ព្រែកហូរ-60ម ជិតព្រលានថ្មី /Prekho …
$260,000
3 bedroom house in Kien Svay District, Cambodia
3 bedroom house
Kien Svay District, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 1 095 m²
Floor 2
ផ្ទះលំហែរ បែបទំនើប ថ្មីស្រឡាង ទីតាំង ស្ងប់ស្ងាត់ល្អ អាចដាក់ ជួលបានតម្លៃខ្ពស់ ជាប្រចាំខែ ប្រច…
$500,000
4 bedroom house in Preaek Anhchan, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Preaek Anhchan, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Floor 3
This stunning corner linked house offers the perfect blend of privacy and extra space. Boast…
$96,000
2 bedroom house in Ta Khmau, Cambodia
2 bedroom house
Ta Khmau, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 80 m²
Floor 2
ទីតាំងផ្ទះល្អ ជិតសាលារៀន ជិតផ្សារទំនើប ជិតមន្ទីពេទ្យ និងមានមនុស្សនៅជំវិញច្រើន អាចបើករបររកស៊ី…
$59,900
Villa 6 bedrooms in Ta Khmau, Cambodia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Ta Khmau, Cambodia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 375 m²
Floor 3
Located in a well-established, secure residential community in Ta Khmau, this 3-storey villa…
$880,000
Villa 7 bedrooms in Ta Khmau, Cambodia
Villa 7 bedrooms
Ta Khmau, Cambodia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 504 m²
Floor 3
Discover this exceptional 3-storey villa for rent within the exclusive gated community of Th…
$7,000
Villa 5 bedrooms in Koki commune, Cambodia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Koki commune, Cambodia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 2 025 m²
Own your very own private paradise with this 2025 sqm property containing a fully furnished …
$1,35M
