Houses in Khan Dangkao, Cambodia

Villa 4 bedrooms in Sangkat Prek Kampeus, Cambodia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sangkat Prek Kampeus, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 97 m²
វីឡាទោល ក្នុងបុរីចន្ទ័គីរី ខ្លឹម (ក្បែរព្រលានថ្មី) តម្លៃលក់: 360,000$ (ចរចា កាត់ប្លង់រឹង) ទំ…
$360,000
4 bedroom house in Khan Dangkao, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Khan Dangkao, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 184 m²
Floor 3
Prime Twin Villa for Sale in Borey Chip Mong 60m - Luxury Living Awaits! Discover your dream…
$500,000
4 bedroom house in Sangkat Prek Kampeus, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Prek Kampeus, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 135 m²
Floor 3
Discover your dream home in the desirable Borey Chankiri, Khan Dangkor. This exquisite house…
$155,000
4 bedroom house in Sangkat Dangkao, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Dangkao, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 96 m²
Floor 3
This three-storey link house is located in Borey Chip Mong 50m , a modern and well-planned r…
$255,000
4 bedroom house in Khan Dangkao, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Khan Dangkao, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 184 m²
Floor 3
Spacious Twin Villa in Prime Borey Chip Mong 60m - Family Ready! Welcome to your new home in…
$530,000
4 bedroom house in Sangkat Prek Kampeus, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Prek Kampeus, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 173 m²
Floor 3
This premium 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom villa offers a sophisticated living experience in the pre…
$300,000
4 bedroom house in Khan Dangkao, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Khan Dangkao, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 118 m²
Floor 2
🏡 Stylish Villa LA in Prime Chip Mong 60m Location! 🏡 A perfect opportunity to own a modern,…
$200,000
3 bedroom house in Khan Dangkao, Cambodia
3 bedroom house
Khan Dangkao, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 79 m²
Floor 3
Located in the peaceful and secure La Palm Residences , these 3 linked houses each feature 3…
$88,000
4 bedroom house in Sangkat Dangkao, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Dangkao, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 84 m²
Floor 3
This three-storey link house is located in Borey Chip Mong 50m , a modern and well-organized…
$168,000
4 bedroom house in Sangkat Dangkao, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Dangkao, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 84 m²
Floor 3
This corner link house offers a refined living experience within Borey Chip Mong 50m , one o…
$260,000
Villa 5 bedrooms in Khan Dangkao, Cambodia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Khan Dangkao, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 231 m²
Floor 2
Explore this exceptional $275,000 villa located in the heart of Khan Dangkor , the most prom…
$275,000
4 bedroom house in Sangkat Dangkao, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Dangkao, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 92 m²
📣📣ផ្ទះអាជីវកម្មសម្រាប់លក់ 📍ទីតាំង: ស្ថិតក្នុង បុរីជីបម៉ុង ៥០ម 💲តម្លៃ: 188,000$ (ចរចា) ▶️ទំហំ…
$188,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sangkat Prek Kampeus, Cambodia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sangkat Prek Kampeus, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 299 m²
Floor 3
Situated within a peaceful and secure residential development in the southern part of Phnom …
$350,000
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sangkat Prek Kampeus, Cambodia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sangkat Prek Kampeus, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 210 m²
Floor 3
Invest in this fully furnished villa and enjoy a 6% annual return. Ideal for immediate move-…
$365,000
3 bedroom house in Sangkat Prek Kampeus, Cambodia
3 bedroom house
Sangkat Prek Kampeus, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 2
Experience the pinnacle of suburban luxury with this exquisite 3-story link house located in…
$150,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Khan Dangkao, Cambodia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Khan Dangkao, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 231 m²
Floor 2
This premium 5-bedroom villa for sale in Borey ML, Khan Dangkor , offers an exceptional inve…
$220,000
3 bedroom house in Khan Dangkao, Cambodia
3 bedroom house
Khan Dangkao, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 316 m²
Floor 3
This end-lot linked house comes with extra side land measuring 15m x 8m , providing a rare o…
$180,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Khan Dangkao, Cambodia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Khan Dangkao, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 231 m²
Floor 2
Located in the booming South of Phnom Penh , this 5-bedroom villa in Borey ML is a standout …
$220,000
3 bedroom house in Khan Dangkao, Cambodia
3 bedroom house
Khan Dangkao, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 79 m²
Floor 3
Offered below market value at just $80,000 , this linked house in La Palm Residences present…
$80,000
3 bedroom house in Sangkat Spean Thmor, Cambodia
3 bedroom house
Sangkat Spean Thmor, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 90 m²
Floor 3
This modern 3-story house offers style, comfort, and convenience in one package. With a stan…
$155,000
4 bedroom house in Khan Dangkao, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Khan Dangkao, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 88 m²
Floor 3
Discover the perfect blend of comfort, convenience, and modern living in this beautiful hous…
$360,000
Villa 5 bedrooms in Khan Dangkao, Cambodia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Khan Dangkao, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 231 m²
Floor 2
Own a spacious 5-bedroom, 6-bathroom villa in the heart of Phnom Penh’s fastest-growing sout…
$220,000
4 bedroom house in Sangkat Prek Kampeus, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Prek Kampeus, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 135 m²
Floor 3
Located inside the well-planned residential community of Borey Chankiri, this corner 3-store…
$230,000
4 bedroom house in Khan Dangkao, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Khan Dangkao, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 218 m²
Floor 3
💎 Premium Corner Twin Villa for Sale in Borey Chip Mong 60m - Massive Space & Privacy! This …
$550,000
4 bedroom house in Khan Dangkao, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Khan Dangkao, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 118 m²
Floor 3
Affordable LA Villa in Prime Borey Chip Mong 60m Location! Seize this exceptional opportunit…
$218,000
4 bedroom house in Sangkat Prek Kampeus, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Prek Kampeus, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 147 m²
Floor 3
A modern twin villa is now available for sale in Borey Chankiri, offering a comfortable livi…
$380,000
4 bedroom house in Khan Dangkao, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Khan Dangkao, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 160 m²
Floor 3
Prime Twin Villa for Sale in Borey Chip Mong 60m - Luxury Living Awaits! Discover your dream…
$470,000
4 bedroom house in Sangkat Prek Kampeus, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Prek Kampeus, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 74 m²
Floor 3
An attractive house for sale in the secure and well-planned Borey Pipum Thmey Kour Srov 2 is…
$115,000
3 bedroom house in Khan Dangkao, Cambodia
3 bedroom house
Khan Dangkao, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 79 m²
Floor 3
This beautifully designed linked house in La Palm Residences offers modern comfort and funct…
$97,000
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sangkat Dangkao, Cambodia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sangkat Dangkao, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 322 m²
Floor 3
This corner Queen Villa offers an elevated living experience within Borey Chip Mong, a 50m r…
$550,000
