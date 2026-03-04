Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cambodia
  3. Khan Toul Kork
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses in Khan Toul Kork, Cambodia

House Delete
Clear all
9 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Sangkat Boeung Salang, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Boeung Salang, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 68 m²
Floor 3
Modern Link House for Sale – Prime Town Location, Perfect for Comfortable Living or Investme…
$260,000
Leave a request
9 bedroom house in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Pir, Cambodia
9 bedroom house
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 188 m²
Floor 3
Located on the corner of Street 313 and Street 606 in Sangkat Boeung Kak 2, Toul Kork, this …
$550,000
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Sangkat Boeung Salang, Cambodia
3 bedroom house
Sangkat Boeung Salang, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 1
Excellent investment opportunity near a busy school, ideal for a mini mart, snack stall, cof…
$140,000
Leave a request
AuraAura
5 bedroom house in Sangkat Boeung Salang, Cambodia
5 bedroom house
Sangkat Boeung Salang, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 2
Situated in the peaceful and residential Boeung Salang Commune, this charming home strikes t…
$130,000
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Sangkat Teuk L'ak Ti Pir, Cambodia
5 bedroom house
Sangkat Teuk L'ak Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Floor 2
A well-maintained two-storey house is now available for sale in Tuek L'ak 2 , a centrally lo…
$800,000
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Villa 7 bedrooms
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Area 500 m²
Floor 2
ដីនិងផ្ទះសម្រាប់លក់នៅក្រោយសាលាទួលគោក
$1,35M
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Sangkat Boeung Salang, Cambodia
6 bedroom house
Sangkat Boeung Salang, Cambodia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 64 m²
Floor 2
Quiet Residential Home for Sale Near Boeung Salang – Quiet, Convenient, and Comfortable Livi…
$150,000
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Sangkat Boeung Salang, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Boeung Salang, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 84 m²
Floor 25
Well-located in central Boeung Salang, this link house offers easy access to markets, school…
$180,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 201 m²
De Castle Noblesse – Modern Elegance in Phnom Penh De Castle Noblesse presents a rare opport…
$285,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go