Houses in Khan Chroy Changvar, Cambodia

Villa 5 bedrooms in Khan Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Khan Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 108 m²
📣📣 ផ្ទះវិឡាទោលសម្រាប់លក់ (Queen A Villa) 📍ទីតាំង: បុរី ជុីបម៉ុង (Park Land 6A) 💲តម្លៃថ្មី: 5…
$520,000
2 bedroom house in Khan Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
2 bedroom house
Khan Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 85 m²
Floor 2
This brand-new linked house in Borey The Flora 6A has never been lived in , offering a fresh…
$77,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 334 m²
Floor 2
This spacious 2‑story house is located in the fast-growing Sangkat Chroy Changvar, convenien…
$1,50M
5 bedroom house in Khan Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
5 bedroom house
Khan Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 160 m²
Floor 3
Your dream home awaits in the heart of Chraoy Chongvar, Preaek Ta Sek, Phnom Penh! This stun…
$300,000
5 bedroom house in Khan Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
5 bedroom house
Khan Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 160 m²
Floor 3
Discover this charming twin villa in Chraoy Chongvar’s Preaek Ta Sek area, perfectly suited …
$230,000
4 bedroom house in Khan Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Khan Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 210 m²
Floor 3
Own a spacious 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom twin villa in the desirable Chraoy Chongvar neighborhoo…
$235,000
4 bedroom house in Khan Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Khan Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 120 m²
Embrace the charm of this 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom link house located in the heart of Chraoy Ch…
$220,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Khan Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Khan Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 198 m²
📣📣 ផ្ទះវិឡាភ្លោះលក់បន្ទាន់ 📍ទីតាំង: បុរី The Flora 6A 💲តម្លៃថ្មី: 158,000$ (ចរចា) ▶️ទំហំផ្ទះ…
$158,000
8 bedroom House in Khan Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
8 bedroom House
Khan Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 200 m²
Floor 5
A property opportunity is now available along National 6 in Sangkat Preak Leap. This spaciou…
$860,000
4 bedroom house in Sangkat Prek Liep, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Prek Liep, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 80 m²
Floor 3
Ready to live your best life in Phnom Penh? This incredible 4-bedroom link house in the vibr…
$130,000
3 bedroom house in Khan Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
3 bedroom house
Khan Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 88 m²
Floor 2
Charming link house in the heart of Chraoy Jongva, Phnom Penh, offering a fantastic opportun…
$115,000
3 bedroom house in Khan Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
3 bedroom house
Khan Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 128 m²
Floor 2
Discover this affordable 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom link house in Chraoy Chongvar, Preaek Ta Sek …
$160,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Khan Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Khan Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 120 m²
Floor 3
Indulge in the serene villa lifestyle in the heart of Chraoy Chongvar, Preaek Ta Sek, Phnom …
$195,000
3 bedroom house in Khan Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
3 bedroom house
Khan Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 128 m²
Floor 2
Discover modern living in this charming 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom link house nestled in the desi…
$135,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 800 m²
Floor 2
Discover an exceptional investment and lifestyle opportunity along the picturesque Mekong Ri…
$1,40M
Villa 9 bedrooms in Khan Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Villa 9 bedrooms
Khan Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 451 m²
Floor 3
This 3-storey villa sits on a land size of 15.3m x 29.5m (451.35sqm) with a house size of 8m…
$400,000
4 bedroom house in Khan Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Khan Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
Area 420 m²
Floor 3
Discover an exceptional twin villa opportunity in Phnom Penh's sought-after Chraoy Chongvar …
$520,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 571 m²
Floor 3
This spacious three-storey villa is now available for sale in the peaceful and rapidly devel…
$1,04M
