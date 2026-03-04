Show property on map Show properties list
Houses in Phnom Penh, Cambodia

Khan Dangkao
32
Khan Sen Sok
28
Khan Boeng Keng Kang
26
Khan Chbar Ampov
21
203 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Khan Dangkao, Cambodia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Khan Dangkao, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 231 m²
Floor 2
This premium 5-bedroom villa for sale in Borey ML, Khan Dangkor , offers an exceptional inve…
$220,000
4 bedroom house in Khan Dangkao, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Khan Dangkao, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 184 m²
Floor 3
Spacious Twin Villa in Prime Borey Chip Mong 60m - Family Ready! Welcome to your new home in…
$530,000
2 bedroom house in Sangkat Phsar Kandal Ti Pir, Cambodia
2 bedroom house
Sangkat Phsar Kandal Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3
This 85sqm renovated apartment is situated on the 3rd floor in the heart of Daun Penh’s CBD.…
$80,000
5 bedroom house in Sangkat Olympic, Cambodia
5 bedroom house
Sangkat Olympic, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 90 m²
Floor 2
Invest in Your Future: Prime Shophouse on Street 163 Here is a short, attractive listing for…
$560,000
3 bedroom house in Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
3 bedroom house
Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 3
Located in the highly desirable Borey Arata community in Sen Sok, this modern link house off…
$145,000
House in Sangkat Olympic, Cambodia
House
Sangkat Olympic, Cambodia
Bathrooms count 6
Area 392 m²
Floor 2
Excellent Shophouse for Sale on Street 163 This is a phenomenal opportunity to own a massive…
$1,80M
5 bedroom house in Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
5 bedroom house
Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 489 m²
Floor 2
Nestled in a quiet location in Khan Daun Penh, this charming detached wooden house offers a …
$2,80M
6 bedroom house in Sangkat Kilomaetr Lekh Prammuoy, Cambodia
6 bedroom house
Sangkat Kilomaetr Lekh Prammuoy, Cambodia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Area 94 m²
Floor 3
Discover a well-designed family home offering 200 sqm of living space on a 94 sqm plot , per…
$120,000
4 bedroom house in Sangkat Prek Kampeus, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Prek Kampeus, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 147 m²
Floor 3
A modern twin villa is now available for sale in Borey Chankiri, offering a comfortable livi…
$380,000
Villa 7 bedrooms in Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Villa 7 bedrooms
Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 9
Area 442 m²
Floor 4
This prestigious 4-story luxury villa, situated in the high-growth district of Khan Sen Sok,…
$1,50M
8 bedroom House in Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
8 bedroom House
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 10
Area 319 m²
Floor 3
Luxury Shophouse for Sale at Chip Mong 271 This stunning shophouse offers a premium investme…
$1,20M
Villa in Sangkat Veal Sbov, Cambodia
Villa
Sangkat Veal Sbov, Cambodia
Area 835 m²
Floor 2
"The Flow" is a luxurious two-story modern villa designed for comfort and elegance. This all…
$1,50M
4 bedroom house in Sangkat Krang Thnong, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Krang Thnong, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 102 m²
Floor 3
This modern and spacious Link House is in a prime area, offering convenience and comfort for…
$155,000
House in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
House
Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Area 145 m²
Floor 3
This exceptional corner-lot property in the prestigious Borey La Sen Sok offers a rare dual-…
$420,000
6 bedroom house in Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 1, Cambodia
6 bedroom house
Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 1, Cambodia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Floor 3
This house for sale in Toul Sangke is perfect for both residential and commercial use. The c…
$630,000
4 bedroom house in Sangkat Prek Kampeus, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Prek Kampeus, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 135 m²
Floor 3
Located inside the well-planned residential community of Borey Chankiri, this corner 3-store…
$230,000
Villa 12 bedrooms in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Villa 12 bedrooms
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 15
Area 570 m²
Floor 2
Nestled in the prestigious Boeung Keng Kang 1 district, this expansive villa spans 570m² of …
$4,56M
2 bedroom house in Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
2 bedroom house
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 1
Excellent Investment Opportunity: Shophouse on Street 271 Here is a short and attractive pro…
$400,000
3 bedroom house in Sangkat Prek Pnov, Cambodia
3 bedroom house
Sangkat Prek Pnov, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 126 m²
Floor 2
Link Villa B of Samraong Village is the perfect choice for a nuclear family seeking a luxuri…
$79,000
4 bedroom house in Sangkat Kouk Khleang, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Kouk Khleang, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 330 m²
📣📣វីឡាភ្លោះខ្នាតធំ ត្រូវការលក់បន្ទាន់ 📍ទីតាំង: ក្នុងបុរីពិភពថ្មី សំរោងអណ្តែត 💲តម្លៃលក់: 280,…
$280,000
3 bedroom house in Ta Ngov Kandal, Cambodia
3 bedroom house
Ta Ngov Kandal, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 106 m²
Floor 2
You won't want to miss this 3-bedroom home in the heart of Chbar Ampov! This spacious haven …
$147,000
House in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
House
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
Bathrooms count 3
Area 108 m²
Floor 3
Own a high-yielding asset in Cambodia’s most sought-after district. This 3.6m x 30m shophous…
$550,000
Villa 5 bedrooms in Khan Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Khan Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 108 m²
📣📣 ផ្ទះវិឡាទោលសម្រាប់លក់ (Queen A Villa) 📍ទីតាំង: បុរី ជុីបម៉ុង (Park Land 6A) 💲តម្លៃថ្មី: 5…
$520,000
3 bedroom house in Sangkat Kilomaetr Lekh Prammuoy, Cambodia
3 bedroom house
Sangkat Kilomaetr Lekh Prammuoy, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 95 m²
Floor 2
Located in a quiet and developing neighborhood of Sangkat Kilomet 6, this well-designed link…
$209,000
4 bedroom house in Khan Dangkao, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Khan Dangkao, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 184 m²
Floor 3
Prime Twin Villa for Sale in Borey Chip Mong 60m - Luxury Living Awaits! Discover your dream…
$500,000
4 bedroom house in Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 143 m²
Floor 3
Prime Shophouse for Sale in Chip Mong 271 An exceptional investment opportunity awaits! This…
$580,000
3 bedroom house in Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
3 bedroom house
Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 2
This high-potential 2-floor shophouse , priced at $580,000 , is strategically located in the…
$550,000
3 bedroom house in Sangkat Tuol Tumpung Ti Pir, Cambodia
3 bedroom house
Sangkat Tuol Tumpung Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Floor 4
A beautifully renovated house is now available for sale in the heart of the highly sought-af…
$480,000
4 bedroom house in Sangkat Wat Phnom, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Wat Phnom, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 68 m²
Floor 4
Seize a rare investment opportunity in the heart of Cambodia’s capital with this prime comme…
$270,000
3 bedroom house in Sangkat Wat Phnom, Cambodia
3 bedroom house
Sangkat Wat Phnom, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 85 m²
Floor 2
ដីនិងផ្ទះសម្រាប់លក់ នៅក្រោយពេទ្រកាល់ម៉ែត ល្អសម្រាប់រស់នៅ សម្រាប់ជួល ឬទិញទុកចំណេញ
$95,000
