Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cambodia
  3. Khan Boeng Keng Kang
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses in Khan Boeng Keng Kang, Cambodia

House Delete
Clear all
26 properties total found
House in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
House
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
Area 150 m²
Floor 6
This massive six-floor shophouse is strategically located in the highly sought-after BKK3 co…
$750,000
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Sangkat Tuol Svay Prey Ti Muoy, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Tuol Svay Prey Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 160 m²
Floor 2
Excellent Shophouse on Mao Sae Tung Boulevard This is an exceptional opportunity to own a ve…
$600,000
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Sangkat Tuol Svay Prey Ti Muoy, Cambodia
6 bedroom house
Sangkat Tuol Svay Prey Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 100 m²
📣📣 ផ្ទះអាជីវកម្ម ត្រូវការលក់បន្ទាន់ 📍ទីតាំង: ទួលស្វាយព្រៃ 💲តម្លៃ: 420,000$ (ចរចា) ▶️ទំហំផ្ទះ…
$420,000
Leave a request
OneOne
3 bedroom house in Sangkat Tuol Svay Prey Ti Muoy, Cambodia
3 bedroom house
Sangkat Tuol Svay Prey Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 158 m²
Floor 2
Premier Shophouse on Mao Sae Tung Boulevard This is an exceptional opportunity to own a vers…
$850,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
2 bedroom house
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 173 m²
Floor 2
Invest in a Double-Wide Shophouse on Street 163 Here is a short, attractive listing for your…
$1,40M
Leave a request
House in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
House
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
Bathrooms count 6
Area 157 m²
Floor 3
This spacious property is perfectly positioned near Toul Sleng Genocide Museum , offering a …
$550,000
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Sangkat Tuol Svay Prey Ti Pir, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Tuol Svay Prey Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 144 m²
Floor 2
This beautiful house is ideally located just 3 minutes from Olympic Market in the heart of T…
$950,000
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Sangkat Olympic, Cambodia
5 bedroom house
Sangkat Olympic, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 90 m²
Floor 2
Invest in Your Future: Prime Shophouse on Street 163 Here is a short, attractive listing for…
$560,000
Leave a request
House in Sangkat Tomnop Teuk, Cambodia
House
Sangkat Tomnop Teuk, Cambodia
Area 156 m²
Floor 2
Strategically situated in the heart of Khan Boeung Keng Kang (BKK) —Phnom Penh’s most presti…
$370,000
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 126 m²
Floor 3
Shophouse for Sale on Mao Sae Tung Blvd This is a prime opportunity to own a shophouse in a …
$795,000
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Sangkat Tuol Svay Prey Ti Pir, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Tuol Svay Prey Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 100 m²
Floor 3
This well-located house in Sangkat Tuol Svay Prey 2 offers a fantastic opportunity for both …
$700,000
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
6 bedroom house
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Area 405 m²
Floor 2
Rare Opportunity: Prime House on Street 95 Massive 340 sqm House for Sale! Wide Frontage Hou…
$1,90M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 139 m²
Floor 3
Located just off National Road 1, this property sits in a high-demand area of Sangkat Boeng …
$600,000
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Sangkat Tomnop Teuk, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Tomnop Teuk, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 72 m²
Floor 2
This well-positioned house in Sangkat Tumnob Tik offers a prime location just 5 minutes from…
$228,000
Leave a request
Villa 12 bedrooms in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Villa 12 bedrooms
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 15
Area 570 m²
Floor 2
Nestled in the prestigious Boeung Keng Kang 1 district, this expansive villa spans 570m² of …
$4,56M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 93 m²
Floor 3
Positioned in the heart of Phnom Penh’s primary expatriate and business zone, this 3-story s…
$800,000
Leave a request
House in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
House
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
Area 510 m²
Floor 3
Exceptional House on Mao Sae Tung Boulevard This is a unique opportunity to own a significan…
$4,80M
Leave a request
House in Sangkat Tuol Svay Prey Ti Muoy, Cambodia
House
Sangkat Tuol Svay Prey Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Area 176 m²
Floor 2
This spacious two-storey shophouse is strategically located in Khan Boeng Keng Kang (BKK) , …
$650,000
Leave a request
House in Sangkat Olympic, Cambodia
House
Sangkat Olympic, Cambodia
Bathrooms count 6
Area 392 m²
Floor 2
Excellent Shophouse for Sale on Street 163 This is a phenomenal opportunity to own a massive…
$1,80M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Sangkat Tuol Svay Prey Ti Muoy, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Tuol Svay Prey Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 100 m²
Floor 2
This 3-storey house is now available for sale in the convenient area of Tuol Svay Prey 1. Bu…
$390,000
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 134 m²
Floor 4
This prestigious 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom house is located in the heart of Boeung Keng Kang 1 ,…
$1,45M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Sangkat Olympic, Cambodia
3 bedroom house
Sangkat Olympic, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 84 m²
Floor 2
Prime Shophouse on Street 163 - An Investment Opportunity! Here is a short and attractive pr…
$500,000
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Sangkat Tuol Svay Prey Ti Muoy, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Tuol Svay Prey Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 97 m²
Floor 2
Premier Shophouse on Mao Sae Tung Boulevard This is an exceptional opportunity to own a vers…
$850,000
Leave a request
Villa in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Villa
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Area 648 m²
This prime land plot is strategically located in the heart of BKK1, Phnom Penh’s most presti…
$5,51M
Leave a request
House in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
House
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
Bathrooms count 3
Area 108 m²
Floor 3
Own a high-yielding asset in Cambodia’s most sought-after district. This 3.6m x 30m shophous…
$550,000
Leave a request
House in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
House
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
Area 105 m²
Floor 2
This rare corner-lot shophouse on Street 310 is located in the heart of Boeung Keng Kang 1 (…
$680,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go