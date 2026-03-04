Show property on map Show properties list
6 bedroom house in Sangkat Boeng Tumpun 1, Cambodia
6 bedroom house
Sangkat Boeng Tumpun 1, Cambodia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 100 m²
Floor 2
Excellent Investment Opportunity: Shophouse on Street 271 Here is a short and attractive pro…
$850,000
$850,000
8 bedroom House in Sangkat Boeng Tumpun 1, Cambodia
8 bedroom House
Sangkat Boeng Tumpun 1, Cambodia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 9
Area 90 m²
Floor 2
Invest in a Prime Shophouse on Street 271 Here is a short and attractive property listing fo…
$500,000
$500,000
6 bedroom house in Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
6 bedroom house
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 184 m²
Floor 3
Modern Shophouse for Sale in Prime Location This is an excellent opportunity to own a contem…
$620,000
$620,000
7 bedroom house in Sangkat Boeng Tumpun 1, Cambodia
7 bedroom house
Sangkat Boeng Tumpun 1, Cambodia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 120 m²
Floor 2
Excellent Shophouse for Sale on Street 271 This is a fantastic opportunity to own a spacious…
$500,000
$500,000
2 bedroom house in Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
2 bedroom house
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 1
Excellent Investment Opportunity: Shophouse on Street 271 Here is a short and attractive pro…
$400,000
$400,000
3 bedroom house in Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
3 bedroom house
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Floor 1
Invest in Your Future: Shophouse on Street 371 A prime investment opportunity awaits! This s…
$400,000
$400,000
5 bedroom house in Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
5 bedroom house
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 248 m²
Floor 2
Investment Opportunity: Shophouse on Street 371 Here is a short and attractive property list…
$280,000
$280,000
House 17 bedrooms in Sangkat Stueng Mean Chey 2, Cambodia
House 17 bedrooms
Sangkat Stueng Mean Chey 2, Cambodia
Rooms 17
Bedrooms 17
Bathrooms count 17
Area 280 m²
Floor 4
អគារសម្រាប់លក់បន្ទាន់ខ្លាំង ស្ទឹងមានជ័យ‼️‼️ $500,000==> $350,000 Land Size: 14m x 20m Buildi…
$350,000
$350,000
8 bedroom House in Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
8 bedroom House
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 10
Area 319 m²
Floor 3
Luxury Shophouse for Sale at Chip Mong 271 This stunning shophouse offers a premium investme…
$1,20M
$1,20M
4 bedroom house in Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 143 m²
Floor 3
Prime Shophouse for Sale in Chip Mong 271 An exceptional investment opportunity awaits! This…
$580,000
$580,000
4 bedroom house in Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 125 m²
Floor 1
Invest in a Prime Shophouse on Street 371 An exceptional investment opportunity awaits! This…
$390,000
$390,000
5 bedroom house in Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
5 bedroom house
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 152 m²
Floor 2
Excellent Shophouse for Sale on Street 371. A fantastic investment opportunity awaits! This …
$600,000
$600,000
4 bedroom house in Sangkat Chak Angrae Kraom, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Chak Angrae Kraom, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 95 m²
Floor 3
This shophouse is located in the well-known Borey Peng Huoth The Star Diamond, one of Phnom …
$270,000
$270,000
House in Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
House
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Area 90 m²
A well-maintained flat house is now available for sale in Borey Piphup Raksmey, Sangkat Chak…
$179,900
$179,900
4 bedroom house in Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 9
Area 180 m²
Floor 2
Prime Shophouse for Sale on Street 371 A fantastic investment opportunity awaits! This shoph…
$580,000
$580,000
4 bedroom house in Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
Area 575 m²
Floor 2
Exquisite Queen Villa for Sale in Chip Mong Land Mark 271 Discover this stunning Queen Villa…
$2,00M
$2,00M
