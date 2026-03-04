Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cambodia
  3. Khan Chamkar Mon
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses in Khan Chamkar Mon, Cambodia

House Delete
Clear all
18 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Sangkat Tuol Tumpung Ti Pir, Cambodia
3 bedroom house
Sangkat Tuol Tumpung Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Floor 4
A beautifully renovated house is now available for sale in the heart of the highly sought-af…
$480,000
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Sangkat Tuol Tumpung Ti Pir, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Tuol Tumpung Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 96 m²
Floor 2
This well-designed property features offer a comfortable living or working space. This house…
$330,000
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Sangkat Tuol Tumpung Ti Muoy, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Tuol Tumpung Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 2
This spacious house in the prime location of Tuol Tumpung 2 offers a fantastic opportunity f…
$280,000
Leave a request
AuraAura
3 bedroom house in Sangkat Tuol Tumpung Ti Muoy, Cambodia
3 bedroom house
Sangkat Tuol Tumpung Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Floor 1
Shophouse for Sale on Street 432 This is a prime opportunity to own a charming shophouse in …
$550,000
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Sangkat Tuol Tumpung Ti Muoy, Cambodia
6 bedroom house
Sangkat Tuol Tumpung Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 172 m²
Floor 2
This commercial house is now available for sale in the vibrant area of Sangkat Tuol Tumpoung…
$700,000
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
3 bedroom house
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 1
Shophouse for Sale on Street 488 This is a prime opportunity to own a charming shophouse in …
$675,000
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Sangkat Tuol Tumpung Ti Muoy, Cambodia
5 bedroom house
Sangkat Tuol Tumpung Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Floor 2
Strategic Corner Shophouse on Blvd Mao Sae Tung This is an exceptional opportunity to own a …
$1,40M
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Sangkat Tuol Tumpung Ti Muoy, Cambodia
2 bedroom house
Sangkat Tuol Tumpung Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 72 m²
Floor 2
Exceptional Shophouse for Sale at Toul Tum Pung Market Here is a short and attractive proper…
$950,000
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 72 m²
Floor 2
Cozy Shophouse for Sale on Street 454 This charming shophouse on Street 454 presents a fanta…
$320,000
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
6 bedroom house
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 131 m²
Floor 3
This house offers a spacious 3-storey layout on a land size of 4.5m x 29m and a house size o…
$390,000
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Sangkat Tuol Tumpung Ti Muoy, Cambodia
5 bedroom house
Sangkat Tuol Tumpung Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 68 m²
Floor 2
Shophouse for Sale on Street 418 This is a prime opportunity to own a charming shophouse in …
$280,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 268 m²
Floor 2
Located in the secure and prestigious Bassac Garden City, this charming villa presents an ex…
$989,000
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
6 bedroom house
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 104 m²
Floor 3
Attractive Corner Shophouse for Sale on Street 454 / 123 This is a prime opportunity to own …
$1,20M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 211 m²
Floor 2
This exceptional property is strategically located in the prestigious Khan Chamkarmon distri…
$1,06M
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
6 bedroom house
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 104 m²
Floor 4
A rare opportunity to own a corner house in the highly desirable TPP1 (Tuol Tom Poung 1) are…
$1,20M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
3 bedroom house
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 76 m²
Floor 2
Excellent Shophouse for Sale on Street 155 This is a prime opportunity to own a spacious sho…
$600,000
Leave a request
7 bedroom house in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
7 bedroom house
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 90 m²
Floor 2
Attractive Shophouse for Sale on Street 488 This is a prime opportunity to own a charming sh…
$480,000
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Sangkat Tuol Tumpung Ti Muoy, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Tuol Tumpung Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 198 m²
Floor 1
Shophouse on Mao Sae Tung Blvd for Commercial or Residential Use This well-located shophouse…
$2,00M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go