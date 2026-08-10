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4 bedroom house in Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 2
Cozy private villa in the center of the capital of the Kingdom of Cambodia Phnom Penh.Elite …
$220,000
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Agency
Consulting VP Park SRL
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Română
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Property types in Cambodia

villas

Properties features in Cambodia

with Garage
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
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