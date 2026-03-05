Show property on map Show properties list
2 bedroom house in Sangkat Wat Phnom, Cambodia
2 bedroom house
Sangkat Wat Phnom, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 48 m²
Floor 2
This is a rare opportunity to acquire a highly strategic commercial property in Sangkat Wat …
$280,000
5 bedroom house in Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
5 bedroom house
Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 489 m²
Floor 2
Nestled in a quiet location in Khan Daun Penh, this charming detached wooden house offers a …
$2,80M
5 bedroom house in Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
5 bedroom house
Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 82 m²
Floor 3
This E0–E2 house is ideally located on Street 184 , just a short walking distance from the R…
$720,000
3 bedroom house in Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
3 bedroom house
Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 2
This high-potential 2-floor shophouse , priced at $580,000 , is strategically located in the…
$550,000
3 bedroom house in Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
3 bedroom house
Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Floor 3
Located in a prime, high-traffic area, this property is ideal for business operations or res…
$760,000
House 12 bedrooms in Sangkat Phsar Chas, Cambodia
House 12 bedrooms
Sangkat Phsar Chas, Cambodia
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 12
Area 117 m²
Floor 3
A rare investment opportunity has become available along the prestigious Riverside in Phnom …
$1,30M
4 bedroom house in Sangkat Wat Phnom, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Wat Phnom, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 68 m²
Floor 4
Seize a rare investment opportunity in the heart of Cambodia’s capital with this prime comme…
$270,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sangkat Boeng Reang, Cambodia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sangkat Boeng Reang, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 980 m²
French Colonel Villa For Sale (Perfect Location) about 250m from Independent Monument • Land…
$6,50M
3 bedroom house in Sangkat Wat Phnom, Cambodia
3 bedroom house
Sangkat Wat Phnom, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 85 m²
Floor 2
ដីនិងផ្ទះសម្រាប់លក់ នៅក្រោយពេទ្រកាល់ម៉ែត ល្អសម្រាប់រស់នៅ សម្រាប់ជួល ឬទិញទុកចំណេញ
$95,000
1 bedroom house in Sangkat Phsar Kandal Ti Muoy, Cambodia
1 bedroom house
Sangkat Phsar Kandal Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1
Located in the vibrant Daun Penh area , this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom property offers both char…
$565,000
3 bedroom house in Sangkat Phsar Thmey Ti Bei, Cambodia
3 bedroom house
Sangkat Phsar Thmey Ti Bei, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2
This charming property is near the University of Puthisastra and the historic Institute Fran…
$75,000
8 bedroom House in Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
8 bedroom House
Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 60 m²
Floor 3
This is an exceptional opportunity to purchase a commercial shophouse in the highly sought-a…
$400,000
2 bedroom house in Sangkat Phsar Kandal Ti Pir, Cambodia
2 bedroom house
Sangkat Phsar Kandal Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3
This 85sqm renovated apartment is situated on the 3rd floor in the heart of Daun Penh’s CBD.…
$80,000
Duplex in Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
Duplex
Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
Area 60 m²
TIME SQUARE 7 SHOWROOM LOBBY & DUPLEX ✅Exquisite design ✅Stylish interior ✅Premi…
$40,387
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sangkat Phsar Thmey Ti Bei, Cambodia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sangkat Phsar Thmey Ti Bei, Cambodia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 194 m²
Four-Bedroom Villa for Sale in Residence 90 – Srah Chork, Phnom Penh This luxurious villa sp…
$990,000
