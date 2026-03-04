Show property on map Show properties list
Houses in Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia

Villa 5 bedrooms in Ta Ngov Kandal, Cambodia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ta Ngov Kandal, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 784 m²
Floor 3
Located within the established and well-managed Borey Peng Huoth , this striking Queen villa…
$2,20M
4 bedroom house in Sangkat Veal Sbov, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Veal Sbov, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 210 m²
Floor 2
‼️‼️ Special Forced Sale Price $250,000 ‼️‼️ For Sale : Modern Twin Villa at Veal Svol, Near…
$250,000
4 bedroom house in Sangkat Veal Sbov, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Veal Sbov, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 145 m²
This is a good opportunity to own a beautiful linked house that offers a luxurious living ex…
$210,000
5 bedroom house in Sangkat Chbar Ampov Ti Muoy, Cambodia
5 bedroom house
Sangkat Chbar Ampov Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 65 m²
Floor 5
This impressive 5-bedroom, 6-bathroom linked villa is located in the prestigious Borey The P…
$310,000
3 bedroom house in Ta Ngov Kandal, Cambodia
3 bedroom house
Ta Ngov Kandal, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 106 m²
Floor 2
You won't want to miss this 3-bedroom home in the heart of Chbar Ampov! This spacious haven …
$147,000
Villa 7 bedrooms in Sangkat Prek Aeng, Cambodia
Villa 7 bedrooms
Sangkat Prek Aeng, Cambodia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 2 404 m²
Floor 2
This luxurious private villa, located in the tranquil Prek Eng district, offers the perfect …
$2,80M
4 bedroom house in Ta Ngov Kandal, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Ta Ngov Kandal, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 78 m²
Floor 3
Don't miss this incredible opportunity to own a beautiful house in one of Phnom Penh's most …
$165,000
4 bedroom house in Sangkat Veal Sbov, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Veal Sbov, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 201 m²
Floor 3
Are you looking for a unique home with a blend of modern living and natural surroundings? Th…
$265,000
4 bedroom house in Ta Ngov Kandal, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Ta Ngov Kandal, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 71 m²
Floor 3
This well-designed three-storey house is located in Borey Peng Huoth The Star Platinum Eco R…
$135,000
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sangkat Chbar Ampov Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sangkat Chbar Ampov Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 250 m²
Floor 3
This elegant villa is located inside Borey Hi-Tech Luxury, a well-planned and secure residen…
$400,000
4 bedroom house in Sangkat Veal Sbov, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Veal Sbov, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 165 m²
Floor 3
This is a good opportunity to own a beautiful house that offers a luxurious living experienc…
$245,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sangkat Veal Sbov, Cambodia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sangkat Veal Sbov, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 145 m²
This is a good opportunity to own a beautiful linked house that offers a luxurious living ex…
$210,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sangkat Prek Pra, Cambodia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sangkat Prek Pra, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 462 m²
Floor 2
This beautiful colonial-style villa is located in Khan Chbar Ampov, just 4km from Monivong B…
$350,000
Villa in Sangkat Veal Sbov, Cambodia
Villa
Sangkat Veal Sbov, Cambodia
Area 835 m²
Floor 2
"The Flow" is a luxurious two-story modern villa designed for comfort and elegance. This all…
$1,50M
4 bedroom house in Sangkat Chbar Ampov Ti Muoy, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Chbar Ampov Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 94 m²
Floor 2
This fully furnished property is situated in a peaceful residential area, offering a serene …
$230,000
3 bedroom house in Ta Ngov Kandal, Cambodia
3 bedroom house
Ta Ngov Kandal, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 79 m²
Floor 3
This well-designed link house is located in Borey Peng Huoth The Star Platinum Mercurean II …
$115,000
Villa 7 bedrooms in Sangkat Prek Aeng, Cambodia
Villa 7 bedrooms
Sangkat Prek Aeng, Cambodia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 2 404 m²
Luxury 7-Bedroom Villa with Elevated Pool – Chbar Ampov, Phnom Penh Ever dreamt of owning a …
$2,90M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sangkat Veal Sbov, Cambodia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sangkat Veal Sbov, Cambodia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 645 m²
Step into the backdrop of modern luxury in this expansive villa featuring smart home integra…
$1,50M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Expansive Modern Villa for Sale in Kbal Kaoh, Chbar Ampov – Phnom Penh This expansive villa …
$850,000
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sangkat Chbar Ampov Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sangkat Chbar Ampov Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 m²
Elegant 5-Bedroom Villa for Sale in Borey Peng Huoth – Chbar Ampov, Phnom Penh An exciting b…
$4,50M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
Villa 7 bedrooms
Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
Bedrooms 7
Area 1 m²
Norea Cove Residences – Luxury Villa for Multi-Generational Living This luxury villa was met…
$6,30M
