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Apartments near golf course for sale in Sozopol, Bulgaria

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Chernomorets
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1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Sozopol, Bulgaria
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2 bedroom apartment
Sozopol, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 4/4
🌅 Wake up to the sound of the waves in Sozopol with a breathtaking view of the sea! ✨We pre…
$222,800
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Property types in Sozopol

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Sozopol, Bulgaria

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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