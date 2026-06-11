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Terraced Apartments for sale in Sozopol, Bulgaria

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Chernomorets
23
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1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/4
Here is a professional ad for one of the most popular complexes on the coast - Green Life Be…
$141,241
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Bulgarian Expert
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English, Русский, Български
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Property types in Sozopol

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Sozopol, Bulgaria

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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