Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Sozopol
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Sozopol, Bulgaria

Chernomorets
6
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Sozopol, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sozopol, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Bestay Property presents a stidio flat on the coast of the Black Sea, first line to Seaside …
$86,532
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Sozopol

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Sozopol, Bulgaria

with Garage
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go