European Parliament insists on the entry of Romania and Bulgaria into Schengen this year

The European Parliament unanimously passed a resolution to have the Council of Ministers change the December 8, 2022, decision. At that time, Romania and Bulgaria's accession to Schengen was vetoed. Parliamentarians believe that the previous decision was devoid of legal justification.

According to MEPs, Romania and Bulgaria's being outside the visa-free zone is a serious social and economic burden on businesses and people in the two countries. Bulgarian and Romanian citizens are discriminated against, facing delays, bureaucratic difficulties, and additional costs when traveling or doing business abroad.

The European Union plans to admit Bulgaria and Romania to the Schengen zone in October 2023. Diplomatic sources in Brussels said the EU will introduce visa-free travel with Bulgaria in October and will abolish land border controls starting in January 2024.

