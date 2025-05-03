About the developer

The history of the Realstroy investment and construction company begins in 2001. We build and sell residential and tourist complexes in the resort towns of Bulgaria. Our facilities meet the high requirements of construction quality, comfort and safety of our clients and their property.

Our main goal is to ensure that our customers are fully satisfied with their cooperation with us. We strive to follow new trends in construction, work with the best suppliers of materials and highly qualified specialists in the architectural, construction and financial fields. This gives us the opportunity to ensure the high quality of our facilities at the best prices (at the developer's prices).

The high professionalism, respect of our partners and impeccable reputation of our company give you the opportunity to realize your dreams in acquiring not only real estate in Bulgaria, but also your second home.

At the moment, Elite I, Elite II, Elite III and Elite 4 complexes are successfully operating in Sunny Beach, in the first coastline of the resort village of Ravda "Elite Ravda" and the Elit complex in the winter resort of Pamporovo.

The Viyana complex (Nessebar Community) has been built and is waiting for new owners.

A new project for year-round living "Elite Nessebar" is also being launched, without a maintenance fee and five minutes from the coastline.

The complexes are built in such a way as to provide free access for owners and vehicles. Recreation areas with swimming pools, restaurants and playgrounds are equipped inside the complexes. The complexes have parking spaces or garages, shops and studios for various services.