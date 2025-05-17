Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Sveti Vlas
  4. Commercial
  5. Shop

Shops for sale in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria

сommercial property
24
hotels
6
1 property total found
Shop 21 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Shop 21 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 21 m²
Floor -1/5
#23893979We offer for the sale of a warehouse in gr. Sveti Vlas. The price is 30,000 eurosPa…
$33,615
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go