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Terraced Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in Bulgaria

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Burgas
13
Sveti Vlas
6
Aheloy
4
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2 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 147 m²
Floor 3/4
🏠 Spacious for the whole family: 4-room apartment in Sunny Day 3We offer for sale a rare obj…
$129,431
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Bulgarian Expert
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Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2
ANTONIA: Amazing two-level apartment with huge terraces!We bring to your attention a unique …
$121,364
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Bulgarian Expert
Languages
English, Русский, Български
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Properties features in Bulgaria

with Garage
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with Mountain view
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